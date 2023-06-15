Trends :Manipur ViolenceJunagadh ViolenceBurqa RowCyclone BiparjoyReligious Conversion
Heroin Worth Rs 10 Crore Recovered Near Kailash Post on Indo-Pak Border

June 15, 2023

Two kilograms of heroin was recovered during a search operation (File Photo News18)
Two kg of heroin worth Rs 10 crore was recovered near Kailash post on the India-Pakistan Border in the Anupgarh police station area of Rajasthan’s ​​Ganganagar district on Thursday, officials said.

Police said the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel foiled an attempt by Pakistan to infiltrate a drone on Wednesday night by firing at it following which the unmanned aircraft returned.

    • Later, two kilograms of heroin was recovered during a search operation conducted in a radius of four kilometres around the Kailash post.

    The value of the heroin is estimated to be at Rs 10 crore, officials added.

    PTI

