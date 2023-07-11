Trends :Weather NewsPM Modi France VisitDelhi FloodsBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
Heroin Worth Rs 16 Crore Seized in Assam, One Arrested

Heroin Worth Rs 16 Crore Seized in Assam, One Arrested

The heroin, packed in soap cases, was being brought from Manipur when it was recovered on Monday

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 15:12 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

The arrested peddler was also earlier apprehended, at least once, by Guwahati Police in a similar drug-related case (Representational Image/IANS)

A suspected drug peddler has been arrested and contraband worth Rs 16 crore recovered in an operation near Guwahati, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The heroin, packed in soap cases, was being brought from Manipur when it was recovered on Monday.

“We had information that a consignment of contraband from Manipur was to be delivered in Changsari or Palasbari area of Kamrup district. But later, there was change of plans and delivery was decided at Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati," Kalyan Pathak, additional superintendent of police, Kamrup Metropolitan, said at a press conference here.

A police team tried to intercept the vehicle carrying the drugs at Sonapur toll gate but the driver did not stop.

“Our team had to fire one round to make the vehicle stop. We have apprehended the driver, who is from Jalukbari area of Guwahati. He was not injured in the firing.

“We recovered 145 packets of heroin packed in as many soap cases. The weight of the contraband is two kg and its estimated value in the international market is Rs 16 crore," the ASP added.

The contraband was being brought from Manipur for distribution in Guwahati and nearby areas, Pathak said.

    • The arrested peddler was also earlier apprehended, at least once, by Guwahati Police in a similar drug-related case, he said.

    “We have registered a case and further investigation is on," Pathak added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 11, 2023, 15:12 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 15:12 IST
