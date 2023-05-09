High-Level Meeting in Srinagar to Assess Security Situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Top officials, including Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, will convene in Srinagar to conduct a comprehensive review of the security and law and order conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting aims to assess the current security scenario and address potential threats, particularly in light of the upcoming G20 meeting near Dal Lake from the 22nd to the 24th of this month.

In addition to evaluating security arrangements for the G20 summit, the meeting will also focus on preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin in July. The coordination and collaboration among security forces and agencies will be a key aspect of the discussions.

Incidents in Poonch, including the recent attack on security forces, will be a significant topic on the agenda. Key officials from the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Intelligence Bureau, and other relevant entities will provide valuable insights during the meeting.

In response to potential threats posed by terrorist organizations, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified security measures. Marine Commandos (MARCOS) and a National Security Guard (NSG) team have been deployed to counter any potential risks during the G20 meeting in Srinagar.

Intelligence officials have cautioned against possible sensational attacks during high-profile events, with a specific focus on targeting security forces in the Jammu region. The meeting will address these concerns and work towards ensuring the safety and security of the region.

The meeting serves as a crucial platform for senior officials to strategize and reinforce measures to protect Jammu and Kashmir during significant events and maintain a stable law and order situation in the region.

