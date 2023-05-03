High-Water Mark: Srinagar's Dal Lake May Get World's Tallest Fountain, Reaching 250-300 Metres

Srinagar’s famous Dal Lake could get the highest fountain in the world, even taller than the famous Dubai fountain at the Burj Khalifa or King Fahd’s Fountain in Saudi Arabia.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is now dreaming big, seeking consultants to suggest if a fountain of a height of 250 to 300 metres can be installed in the Dal Lake.

This comes after J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha in March inaugurated new dancing-cum-programmable fountains at five locations from Zabarwan to Krale Sangri in Dal Lake, and one high water jet that can throw water to a height of 90 metres. It became an instant hit among the people.

“The JK Lake Conservation and Management Authority now intends to install the world’s highest water jet in the Dal Lake waters," says an Expression of Interest (EoI) document issued by the authority on May 2. It has asked consultants to come forward for the preparation of a detailed project report and cost estimation for installation of a super high jet in Dal Lake.

The EoI document says the ambitious project could be executed in two phases — the first looking at a proposed fountain with the height of the water jet at 200 to 250 metres, and up to 300 metres in the next phase. The consultant will conceptualise and design the project.

The newly installed water jet at Dal Lake of a height of 90 metres is also the first of its kind in J&K at a cost of Rs 10 crore and is among the tallest water shooters in the country. Such projects are to appeal to tourists visiting J&K and to also depict a picture of normalcy in the Valley.

The famous Dubai fountain shoots water up to around 152 metres while the J&K administration is aiming to get a water fountain that is taller. The tallest water fountain in the world is King Fahd’s. Located on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, the fountain jets water to a maximum height of 260 metres and is listed in the Guinness Records as the highest water fountain in the world.

News18 had earlier reported that the J&K administration is also planning a giant Ferris wheel on an island in the Dal Lake as well as a world-class theme amusement park in Srinagar.

