Himachal CM Airlifts 9 Stranded Tourists from Flood-hit Area During Aerial Survey | WATCH

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of flash flood-hit Sangla town in Kinnaur district where he airlifted nine stranded tourists

Curated By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 23:19 IST

Delhi, India

The CM has announced a relief amount of Rs 1 lakh to the families affected by the floods and heavy rains. (Image: AP/Aqil Khan)
As heavy rains and landslides have disrupted the traffic movement in parts of Himachal Pradesh, several tourists got stranded in the flood-affected areas for the last few days. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of flash flood-hit Sangla town in Kinnaur district where he airlifted nine stranded tourists.

After conducting the aerial survey of the Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul, and Spiti districts, the Chief Minister visited Sangla and Kuppa Barrage and interacted with families hit by the flash floods.

About 118 tourists were evacuated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and sent to Choling from where they started a road journey towards Shimla.

Amongst the stranded tourists, many were foreign nationals who upon being rescued thanked Sukhu for the relief and rescue operations. Speaking to news agency PTI, one Israeli tourist named Taali said, “We were elated to see the head of the state personally overseeing rescue efforts".

A group of four tourists from West Bengal were also stranded in Sangla for that last five days and were airlifted till Cholling. One of the rescued tourists Shonali Chatterji told NDTV, “Besides getting medical aid, we were also supported by locals".

Meanwhile, the state government said 91 people were killed from June 24 to July 13.

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">91 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh from June 24 to July 13.;;34 deaths happened due to landslides, cloudbust and flash floods. ="https://t.co/DqNXA5ysOm">pic.twitter.com/DqNXA5ysOm>>&mdash; ANI (@ANI) ="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1679493690774151169?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 13, 2023>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Road to Chandratal Cleared After Five Days

On Thursday, rescue workers shifted to safety all 256 tourists stranded for five days at Chandratal in Lahaul and Spiti and mounted a helicopter operation to evacuate over 100 people stuck at places around Sangla. The state government claims to have moved 60,000 tourists to safer areas over the past four days. But 10,000 tourists stuck at different spots in Kasol, Kheerganga and adjoining areas are refusing to trek to safety as they do not want to leave their cars behind, officials said.

    • Authorities have told them they would be given receipts they can produce to claim the vehicles later. The hill state has been lashed by heavy rains that triggered landslides and flash floods, blocking roads and washing away bridges.

    (with inputs from PTI)

    first published: July 13, 2023, 23:19 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 23:19 IST
