‘Didn’t Even Meet Modi, Shah for Declaring Himachal Rain Fury as Natural Calamity’: Sukhu Targets Own Party Chief, 3 BJP MPs

The Himachal Pradesh government is counting its losses after heavy rain and subsequent flooding ravaged the state last month. Politics has broken out over the restoration work with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu targeting four state MPs, including his own party unit chief Pratibha Singh, for not putting enough pressure on top leadership at the Centre for declaring the rain fury as natural calamity.

The state government on Friday declared the whole of Himachal Pradesh as a ‘national calamity affected area’ in view of the unprecedented situation leading to deaths, destruction and loss of public infrastructure as well as private property. The chief minister said the Congress government had taken this step as the central government had failed to do so.

Sukhu’s statements against the Centre also triggered a war of words between him and his predecessor Jai Ram Thakur, who is also the leader of opposition in the state assembly. “There is devastation and a trail of misery all over yet the Centre does not consider it a fit case to be declared a natural calamity," Sukhu said.

Advertisement

Thakur, meanwhile, said the Congress must desist from politicising disaster. “We must rise above petty political consideration and join hands to restore normalcy. The manner in which ruling party leaders are condemning the Centre is unfortunate. Yes, seeking additional funds is alright but scoring political brownie points is not justified," he said.

Sukhu praised BJP national president JP Nadda for at least enquiring about the state of affairs in Himachal. “At least Nadda ji was gracious enough to enquire about the damage suffered, but state leadership here is only out to score brownie points to get political mileage," he said.

The CM also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah for asking about the situation in the hill state. Sukhu questioned the “silence" of the four MPs who, he said, had neither met Modi or Shah and sought to declare the recent rain fury as a national calamity. He alleged that the BJP leaders had not even requested for the grant of a special aid package for relief and restoration.

The statement raised eyebrows as one of the MPs he hit out at was Pratibha Singh. “The people who have voted for the four MPs will certainly question them on their silence. They did not raise the issue of damages in HP in parliament," he added.