Home » India » Himachal Floods Caused Losses in Excess of Rs 5,000 Cr, Says CM Sukhu; Tourism Sector Takes Biggest Hit

Himachal Floods Caused Losses in Excess of Rs 5,000 Cr, Says CM Sukhu; Tourism Sector Takes Biggest Hit

The state government said the tourism industry had bounced back after registering losses in the Covid years, recording its highest-ever tourist footfall at 1.06 crore till June 30 this year

Reported By: Swati Bhan

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 23:22 IST

Chandigarh, India

Submerged Panchvaktra temple in the swollen Beas river due to heavy monsoon rain, in Mandi district on July 9. (Image: PTI)
The tourism industry of Himachal Pradesh, which bounced back this year after registering losses during the Covid years, has taken the biggest hit due to the floods. Overall, the state government has estimated losses in excess of Rs 5,000 crore.

Major tourist destinations like Kullu, Manali, Lahaul and Spiti were battered with heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding. “We have seen the worst floods in years and expect losses in excess of Rs 5,000 crore," said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The floods have come at a time when the tourism sector was upbeat, recording the highest-ever tourist turnout of 1.06 crore in the first six months of the year. Tourist arrivals within the first six months, up to June 30, had surpassed all previous records.

This was a massive jump from the nearly 86 lakh tourist footfall recorded for the same time frame last year. Not just popular destinations, but unexplored areas in tribal areas of Lahaul were receiving a good number of travellers.

Officials said more than 28,000 foreign and almost a million domestic tourists visited sought-after destinations like Kullu-Manali, Shimla, Kangra-Dharamshala, Kasauli, Dalhousie and the tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti during this period. But the upbeat mood among industry operators has been sullen due to the torrential rains, which has caused immense damage to road infrastructure, including national highways and bridges.

“It will take days and months to recover from this natural disaster. We had recovered well this year with a huge inflow of tourists but will now have to wait till restoration,’’ said hotelier TK Chandel.

Even as the industry is trying to get back on track, hoteliers have started demanding special waivers in taxes and concessions to be able to cope with the losses. The state administration had to rescue and airlift tourists caught in flash floods in the last one week and the exercise is still on.

More rain woes in store?

The state could be in for some more difficult days with isolated spells of ‘very heavy’ rainfall predicted over the next 48 hours (till the evening of July 23) at Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur districts. Una, Hamirpur, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts are also likely to experience heavy rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours.

    • “Light to moderate precipitation associated with thunderstorms/lightning is likely to continue in most parts of the state for the subsequent 3 to 4 days," said the weather department, which issued an orange alert for Saturday (July 22). It has warned of ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places, which could trigger landslides, flash floods, mudslides and increase runoff in rivers and nullahs in most districts.

    The MeT has further warned of localised flooding of roads, landslides in vulnerable areas, occasional reduction in visibility and disruption of essential services.

    About the Author

    Swati BhanSwati Bhan, Contributing Editor, News 18, has a journalistic career spanning ove...Read More

    first published: July 21, 2023, 23:22 IST
    last updated: July 21, 2023, 23:22 IST
