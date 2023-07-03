Himachal Intensified Efforts to Secure Rights Over Chandigarh, Says CM Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government has intensified its efforts to secure its "legitimate rights" over the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

"The Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, clearly mentions Himachal Pradesh’s entitlement to its share of 7.19 per cent in Chandigarh but the state has been deprived of this right since the very beginning," Sukhu said in a statement and called it "a grave injustice to the people of Himachal".

Now, the Himachal Pradesh government is raising its voice on all appropriate platforms to secure its legitimate rights, including the entitlement of 7.19 per cent share in Chandigarh, he added.

Sukhu mentioned that a Cabinet sub-committee has been formed to look into all aspects of the issue and file a report.

The state government will decide its course of action after taking into consideration the findings and recommendations of the report, the chief minister said.

The veteran Congress leader added that the state government is exploring all options to recover its power share arrears as well.

The Supreme Court in November 2011 granted a power share of 7.19 per cent to Himachal Pradesh in all Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects, he said.

Himachal receives its share at present but arrears for 13,066 million units of power have not yet been released, he claimed.

The state has also demanded to raise its power share in all BBMB projects in Himachal Pradesh as the state’s natural resources are being used to generate electricity.