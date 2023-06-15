Himachal Mulls Promoting Lesser-known Tourist Destinations with New Policy, CM Sukhu Surveys Projects

With the tourist inflow rapidly increasing after recovering from the Covid pandemic shock, the Himachal Pradesh government is coming up with a new tourism policy soon. At the core of the policy would be promoting lesser-known destinations of the state.

The announcement was made by chief minister Sukhwinder Sukhu after presiding over a meeting of the tourism department on Thursday to review various projects being undertaken in the state.

Sukhu said that the state government was working to increase tourist influx from three to five crore within the next five years. “Nature has blessed Himachal with unprecedented grandeur and there was a need to tap this potential to the maximum to increase the footfall of tourists," the CM said.

Sukhu informed that approximately 72 lakh tourists have visited Himachal Pradesh by May 2023. To accurately assess the tourist influx, he instructed the tourism department to evolve a mechanism for data collection and improve infrastructure with all basic amenities to facilitate visitors. “Tourism plays a crucial role in strengthening the economy of the state and the present state government has been according to topmost priority for the development of tourism-related projects," said the chief minister.

Advertisement

The CM also emphasised the importance of marketing and rationalisation of staff in the tourism department to provide better facilities for tourists.