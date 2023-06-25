Himachal Pradesh: 5-year-old Child Dead After Being Hit with Stick in Bilaspur

A five-year-old child died here after being hit in the stomach with a stick during a scuffle among his relatives, police said on Sunday.

As per a complaint lodged by his mother at the Talai police station, the incident took place on Saturday at her sister-in-law’s home in the Buhar area, they said.

She alleged that her sister-in-law’s father-in-law started beating up the woman with a stick following an altercation during which a blow landed on her son, Ansh, police said.