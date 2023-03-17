Himachal Pradesh: Cow Cess of Rs 10 Per Liquor Bottle to be Imposed, Announces CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced that a cow cess of Rs 10 per bottle will be imposed on the sale of liquor in the state. The move will fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum, a PTI report quoted him as saying.

Sukhu made the announcement during the first annual budget presentation during his tenure for the financial year 2023-24. He also unveiled measures to boost tourism and EVs in the state.

Some states in the country have decided to levy ‘Cow Cess’ in order to arrange the fund for care of the stray animals. The tax rate varies from state to state and ranges from 2% to 20%.

Sukhu said that Kangra district will be developed as the tourist capital and all 12 districts will be connected with heliport facility in the next one year. The growth of state’s GDP has remained sluggish during 2022-23 and dropped to 6.4 per cent as compared to 7.6 per cent growth recorded in 2021-22.

