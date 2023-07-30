Himachal Pradesh Hotels Offer 50% Discount As Tourism Tumbles In State Due To Monsoon Fury

Himachal Pradesh, one of the worst hit states by the monsoon fury this year, is calling tourists back to lustrous green mountains. To woo back tourists who are largely avoiding travel to the state amid heavy rains, the Himachal Pradesh hotel association has announced a 50 per cent discount on room tariffs.

Flash floods and landslides caused by heavy downpour in the state has claimed 187 lives since the onset of the Monsoon in the state on June 24. The hotel occupancy rate in Himachal is at almost zero per cent after the recent monsoon fury.

Now, Himachal’s Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has also called on tourists to return and said the situation is becoming normal and Himachal is safe to travel now.

Himachal’s Tourism Industry

The tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh has been badly hit due to heavy rains this year. The National Highway from Dharamshala to Mcleodganj is severely damaged in several places. A loss of more than Rs 6 crore has been estimated due to rains in Dharamshala only which may increase further as reports are yet to come from many departments.

The tourism industry was recovering after the COVID-19 pandemic and recorded one crore six thousand tourist footfalls in the first half of 2023, but the havoc wreaked by heavy rains and floods during the month of July resulted in negligible tourist footfall, and thousands of bookings were canceled.

Road To Recovery

The monsoon is a lean tourist season and the occupancy rate falls to 30 to 40 per cent but this time hotels are empty. Not only private hotels are offering huge discounts, but the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has also announced a 50 per cent discount on room rents till September 15.

The hotel industry has announced a 50 per cent discount to tourists and roads are being restored and there is nothing to worry, Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurant Associations president Ashwani Bamba told news agency PTI on Saturday.

‘Safe To Travel’

“We are hoping that the tourist inflow will gradually increase by September." In a video released here on Saturday, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the situation is becoming normal and Himachal is safe to travel now.

“I assure tourists that things are coming back to normal and Himachal Pradesh is safe to travel now. You can come to enjoy the natural beauty of the state and the government would make all efforts to ensure that your stay is safe and all facilities are provided to you," he said in a video.

Relief And Rescue Ops In State

The state government had safely evacuated about 75,000 tourists from different parts of the state recently.

Videos of landslides blocking roads, tourists stranded, floods damaging buildings, sweeping vehicles and roads caving in causing enormous damage to life and property had gone viral since July 9 and as a result the tourists are apprehensive to travel to the hill state during the ongoing monsoon.

So far, 184 persons have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since June 24 when the monsoon hit the state.