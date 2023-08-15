Himachal Pradesh Rains: 2 Dead As Several Houses Collapse in Fresh Shimla Landslide | WATCH

Two people were killed after several houses collapsed in the Krishnanagar locality of Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla after a massive landslide. Eight houses, including six makeshift ones, collapsed and a slaughterhouse was buried under the debris as a large tree uprooted and caused a landslip leading to the collapse of houses with deafening noise. The harrowing scenes of the disaster were caught on camera.

Visuals released by the news agency ANI show a tree uprooting near a house and then a sudden jerk brings several other buildings down in a snap of a second. Videos of people in nearby houses screaming and telling the inmates to leave immediately were circulated on social media.

Heart-wrenching scenes of people calling for help and running for safety were witnessed at the site.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the site to review the search and rescue operation and said that two people lost their lives in the incident. “Two people have lost their lives in the incident. A total of 60 people have died in the state so far due to incessant rainfall. Educational institutions will be closed tomorrow. Bodies are being recovered in the Summer Hill area as well. I request people to vacate their houses if any crack is developed," ANI quoted Sukhu as saying.

Cracks had developed in some houses in the area in the morning following which most of the residents vacated them, the officials said.

The possibility of more people under the debris cannot be ruled out, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi had earlier told news agency PTI.

As the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and locals started rescue operations, several residents in the nearby houses ran out with their belongings.

Earlier, a woman who rushed to the spot said that her husband was trapped in the debris.

Atma Ram, an employee of the slaughterhouse, had said that his manager was feared trapped under the debris. “When the slaughterhouse was being constructed, there were slides and some houses were vacated. Even after construction of retaining walls, there was seepage and the problem persisted," Amit, an eyewitness, told PTI.

He said that at least 15 families have been rendered homeless after the incident.

On Monday, two landslides took place in Shimla, one at a Shiva temple in Summer Hill and the other at Fagli, which claimed 17 lives.