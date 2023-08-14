Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » Himachal Pradesh: Nine Killed As Shimla Temple Collapses, Ops Underway

Himachal Pradesh: Nine Killed As Shimla Temple Collapses, Ops Underway

Around 25-30 people were present in the temple at the time of the disaster and so far five people have been rescued

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

IANS

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 11:29 IST

Shimla, India

Bodies of nine people have been recovered so far. (Image: IANS)
Bodies of nine people have been recovered so far. (Image: IANS)

Nine people were killed as a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in the Himachal Pradesh’s capital collapsed on Monday following heavy rainfall, officials said.

The temple was located in Summer Hill. At the time of the disaster 25-30 people were present in the temple.

Five people have been rescued, a police official told IANS.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • Confirming the death toll, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said as of now nine bodies have been retrieved.

    “The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped," he said in a statement.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 14, 2023, 11:29 IST
    last updated: August 14, 2023, 11:29 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App