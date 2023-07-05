Himachal Pradesh: Over 80 Injured After Being Attacked by Swarm of Bees

More than 80 people were injured after they were attacked by a swarm of bees while attending the final rites of a man in this Himachal Pradesh district on Wednesday, a health official said.

The incident took place in Mehrauli village under the Ringas police station area.

Those injured included the relatives and acquaintances of a man identified as Sanwarmal, who died in a road accident on Tuesday. They had taken his body to the crematorium for the last rites during which a swarm of bees attacked them.

Two of the injured persons have been referred to Ringas owing to their condition, the official said.