Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Himachal Pradesh: Over 80 Injured After Being Attacked by Swarm of Bees

Himachal Pradesh: Over 80 Injured After Being Attacked by Swarm of Bees

Those injured included the relatives and acquaintances of a man identified as Sanwarmal, who died in a road accident on Tuesday. They had taken his body to the crematorium for the last rites during which a swarm of bees attacked them

Advertisement

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 22:13 IST

Himachal Pradesh, India

The incident took place in Mehrauli village under the Ringas police station area.(Representative image)
The incident took place in Mehrauli village under the Ringas police station area.(Representative image)

More than 80 people were injured after they were attacked by a swarm of bees while attending the final rites of a man in this Himachal Pradesh district on Wednesday, a health official said.

The incident took place in Mehrauli village under the Ringas police station area.

Those injured included the relatives and acquaintances of a man identified as Sanwarmal, who died in a road accident on Tuesday. They had taken his body to the crematorium for the last rites during which a swarm of bees attacked them.

Two of the injured persons have been referred to Ringas owing to their condition, the official said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Dr Raghav Sharma, in-charge of a community health centre in Mehrauli, said more than 80 persons who were injured in the bee attack had reached the centre for treatment.

    All were given first aid and after some time they were sent home, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

    first published: July 05, 2023, 22:13 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 22:13 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App