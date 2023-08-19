Weather News: Death Toll Due to Rain-related Incidents Over Past Week Jumps to 78 in Himachal; Waterlogging in Delhi-NCR

Weather News: Heavy rains continued in Northern India majorly Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand causing destruction on a vast scale as the death toll related to weather-related incidents touched 78. More rains are predicted in the hilly states as the weather body issued a yellow alert in ten districts of Himachal Pradesh on August 21 and 22.

On the other hand, around 80 people were left homeless after a landslide hit a village in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand, the State Emergency Operation Centre said on Friday.