Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Home » India » On Cam | Devastating Himachal Rain Unleashes Scary Visuals; Cars, Roads, Bridges Washed Away

On Cam | Devastating Himachal Rain Unleashes Scary Visuals; Cars, Roads, Bridges Washed Away

Himachal Weather Update: Torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh have unleashed scary visuals of flash floods sweeping away vehicles, roads and bridges in Himachal Pradesh

Advertisement

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 11:35 IST

Shimla | Dehradun, India

Screen grab from Twitter videos of Himachal Pradesh rain destruction. (credit: Twitter/@sidhshuk and @WeAreHimachalis)
Screen grab from Twitter videos of Himachal Pradesh rain destruction. (credit: Twitter/@sidhshuk and @WeAreHimachalis)

Heavy rains severely lashed the states of Himachal Pradesh, washing away bridges, roads, vehicles and even shops in some parts. Uttarakhand, too, is receiving torrential rainfall.

Many bridges and even Highways were washed away by the strong current of water. Several Twitter users took to the platform and shared terrifying visuals of the effects of flash floods and extremely heavy rains.

A Twitter user shared the view of the Manali-Kullu highway from his balcony, showing a gushing river taking away portions of a road.

Advertisement

Another Twitter account, Weatherman Shubham, shared scary visuals of a car narrowly escaping a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall on the Kalka-Shimla National highway.

The continuous vigour of rains have brought traffic to a pause, more or less by washing away several cars. In visuals from Manali, shared by Weatherman Shubham, cars can be seen being swept away by the sheer force of water.

Similarly, in Uttarakhand, water has taken over roads, vehicles and even buses. In a purported video said to be of Manali, passengers were seen jumping out of the bus or reaching to the roof of the bus as it tilted by the heavy current in the river near Ramgarh village.

Advertisement

In Kasol, several vehicles and bridges were washed away with the strong flow of the river. A purported video shared by a Twitter user showed cars being washed away by a swollen river.

Advertisement

Amid this situation, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu requested people to be compliant and stay inside their homes. He further provided three helpline numbers his government has created for the people to use and reach out to the authorities. He said that he’s available 24/7 to help the people.

The current from the Beas River has also swept away several bridges. Weatherman Shubham, in another tweet, shared that he has lost count of the number of bridges that the river has washed away. He shared the visuals of the collapse of the bridge connecting Kotli with Jogindernagar.

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • Several such visuals of landslides and flash floods hitting the roads, washing away bridges and vehicles have been going around on social media. Several lives have also been lost due to this calamity. Endless videos of such incidents from Kullu, Kasol, Uttarakhand are being shared.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 10, 2023, 11:29 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 11:35 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App