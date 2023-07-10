On Cam | Devastating Himachal Rain Unleashes Scary Visuals; Cars, Roads, Bridges Washed Away

Heavy rains severely lashed the states of Himachal Pradesh, washing away bridges, roads, vehicles and even shops in some parts. Uttarakhand, too, is receiving torrential rainfall.

Many bridges and even Highways were washed away by the strong current of water. Several Twitter users took to the platform and shared terrifying visuals of the effects of flash floods and extremely heavy rains.

A Twitter user shared the view of the Manali-Kullu highway from his balcony, showing a gushing river taking away portions of a road.

Another Twitter account, Weatherman Shubham, shared scary visuals of a car narrowly escaping a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall on the Kalka-Shimla National highway.

The continuous vigour of rains have brought traffic to a pause, more or less by washing away several cars. In visuals from Manali, shared by Weatherman Shubham, cars can be seen being swept away by the sheer force of water.

Similarly, in Uttarakhand, water has taken over roads, vehicles and even buses. In a purported video said to be of Manali, passengers were seen jumping out of the bus or reaching to the roof of the bus as it tilted by the heavy current in the river near Ramgarh village.

In Kasol, several vehicles and bridges were washed away with the strong flow of the river. A purported video shared by a Twitter user showed cars being washed away by a swollen river.

Amid this situation, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu requested people to be compliant and stay inside their homes. He further provided three helpline numbers his government has created for the people to use and reach out to the authorities. He said that he’s available 24/7 to help the people.

The current from the Beas River has also swept away several bridges. Weatherman Shubham, in another tweet, shared that he has lost count of the number of bridges that the river has washed away. He shared the visuals of the collapse of the bridge connecting Kotli with Jogindernagar.