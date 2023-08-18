Weather Highlights: Himachal Pradesh Declared As 'Natural Calamity Affected Area'; Rains to Continue in U'khand

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Weather Highlights: As the monsoon mayhem continues in Himachal Pradesh, at least 74 people have been killed in the landslides and floods triggered by incessant rains in the state. HP recorded heavy rains for three days, beginning Sunday, following which it subsided. The showers will again increase on August 23 and 24, but there will be no excessive or continuous rainfall, according to IMD. Meanwhile, torrential rains continued in Uttarakhand, with IMD predicting isolated but heavy rainfall in the state over the next three days. The Met Department also predicted isolated heavy showers over Odisha and Jharkhand.
The sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from August 21-26, the Met Department said on Friday. The southern districts of the state, however, are expected to receive light rain during the period, it said.
The monsoon trough is likely to shift close to the foothills of the Himalayas, while strong moisture incursion is also anticipated in the region from the Bay of Bengal, the weather office said. Heavy rain is likely to occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts on August 21 and August 22, it said.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather bulletin predicted light and moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity over Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar in the coming week.
The state government of Himachal Pradesh on Friday was declared as a “natural calamity affected area."
Generally cloudy sky with light rain is expected in the national capital in the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Rescuers have safely evacuated 243 pilgrims who were stranded since Monday on the trek route to Madmaheshwar temple in rain-hit Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district following a bridge collapse.
The shrine which is part of the Panch Kedar group of temples in Uttarakhand is located at an altitude of 11,473 ft.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were pressed into service and 190 pilgrims were airlifted by a helicopter on Wednesday, while 53 were evacuated on Tuesday through the rope river crossing method, the state disaster control room here said on Wednesday evening.
About 80 people were rendered homeless when a massive landslide hit their village in the district damaging 12 houses, the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operation Centre here said on Friday.
The landslide on Wednesday also disrupted power supply to the village, Madarsu Majra Jakhan, in Vikasnagar area of Dehradun district, situated about 50 km from the city, it said.
Several areas in Odisha received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours under the influence of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, an official said on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning of light to moderate rain with thundershowers and lightning in 18 districts of Odisha, including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Friday.
The local weather office said that extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in at least six places - Telkoi in Keonjhar district (182.6 mm), Banki in Cuttack district (182 mm), Gudvella in Bolangir district (139.8 mm), Pipili in Puri district (122 mm), Champua in Keonjhar district (120.6 mm) and Deogaon in Bolangir district (107 mm) Khurda town received 88 mm rainfall followed by Hirakud (87.8), Nabarangpur (81), Keonjhar (70.6), Puri (69.6), Bhubaneswar (63.8), and Titlagarh (60.8) till 8.30 AM of Friday.
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to declare the massive damage caused by heavy rains as a state calamity, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday. He said a notification in this regard would be issued Friday. The state is also waiting a response from the Centre to declare the disaster in Himachal Pradesh as a national calamity.
Heavy rains have lashed the hill state since Sunday, triggering landslides in several districts, including Shimla. Talking to PTI, the chief minister said rescue operations are going on in full swing and the state government is making efforts to help the affected families especially those whose houses have been damaged in the flash floods and landslides with its own resources.
“Central teams have inspected the affected areas for loss assessment and we need timely help from the Centre," Sukhu said, adding the state has suffered an estimated loss of Rs 10,000 crore.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday announced to provide a financial assistance of Rs 11 crore to Himachal Pradesh, where heavy rains and landslides have wreaked havoc, a government official here said.Baghel on Thursday spoke to his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over phone and took stock of the situation in the northern state and assured to extend support to deal with it, he said.
In a statement issued on Friday, Baghel said a severe natural calamity has hit the ‘Devbhoomi’ (land of gods) Himachal Pradesh and in such a situation, people of Chhattisgarh are standing with the people of the northern state.
The CM said he has announced to release Rs 11 crore on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh to the Himachal Pradesh government for the relief and rehabilitation of victims of the disaster.
Government on Thursday launched the mobile application ‘FloodWatch’ with the aim of using mobile phones to disseminate information related to the flood situation and forecasts up to seven days on a real-time basis to the public.
The in-house developed user-friendly app has readable and audio broadcast and all the information is available in two languages, i.e. English and Hindi.
Key feature of the app includes real-time flood monitoring where users can check up-to-date flood situation throughout the country. The app utilises near real-time river flow data from various sources
he water level of the major rivers in Uttar Pradesh has started increasing after heavy rainfall in the hill states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
The Ganga was flowing above the danger level in Bulandshahr, Badaun and Farrukhabad districts and the Ramganga in Shahjahanpur and the Ghaghra in Barabanki, Ayodhya and Ballia.
Relief commissioner G.S. Naveen Kumar said on Friday that all the embankments in the state were safe and there was no reason for worry.
The water level of the Yamuna in the national capital dropped below the danger level on Friday.
The water level of the Yamuna was recorded at 203.92 metres at 7 am.
The danger level of the river is 204.5 metres.
Heavy rains disrupted normal life in the Kaluwala area of Dehradun in the early hours of Friday. The rainwater entered the houses and caused waterlogging on the streets, officials said.
According to State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), information was received from the Disaster Control Room that incessant rainfall created major waterlogging in the streets and that rainwater has also entered people’s homes in Dehradun’s Kaluwala area, disrupting daily life.
After receiving the information, a team of SDRF reached the spot and immediately engaged in the work.
Water level in Pranmati river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has increased to a great extent following incessant rainfall in the state, which has been witnessed massive flooding and landslides.
Authorities have alerted the locals in the area to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents, officials said on Friday.
According to Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, River Pranmati has swollen due to heavy downpours.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the rain and flood-affected areas of Matehdi, Baldwara, Maseran and Jukain of Sarkaghat assembly segment of Mandi district today and interacted with the people who suffered losses besides assuring them of all possible support from the Government.
The Chief Minister announced immediate financial assistance of rupees one lakh each to the affected families for refurbishing their partially damaged houses. The Chief Minister also met 23 families from Gram Panchayat Gehra, who had suffered heavy losses during the recent rain wrath. The Chief Minister directed the district administration to provide the best facilities to them at the relief camps they were sheltered in.
“The flood triggered by rains on July 9 not only destroyed our hard work for the year but also destroyed our land in a way we have never seen before. The deluge brought an overwhelming amount of sand, debris and stones, damaging the crops grown on our 12 bighas. A thick layer of almost one-foot high debris now covers our once fertile land," says Rishabh Saklani, a farmer from Sidhpur panchayat in Dharampur block of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.
This year, parts of north India have witnessed incessant rainfall, disrupting normal life and causing devastation in its wake. Several roads were blocked and many people were stranded because of the landslides triggered due to heavy rains.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sought about Rs 8,000 crore from the Centre to rebuild the state after the devastation due to floods.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday toured flood-affected areas in Hoshiarpur district in a boat to take stock of the situation.
Boarding the boat with NDRF officials, the Chief Minister visited Rara and Fateh Kulla villages and then visited Haler village.
He asked the officers to ensure evacuation of the people in low-lying areas to safe places. He said every life is precious for the government and no stone should be left unturned for bailing the people in this hour of crisis.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next four days from Thursday.
Rain is expected due to a north-south trough running from south interior Karnataka to Comorin area at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level, said an official from the Amaravati Meteorological Centre.
Heavy rain is expected in parts of NCAP and Yanam on Friday and Saturday, including thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of the same geographies. For Sunday, the department predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of NCAP and Yanam.
Generally cloudy sky with light rain is expected in the national capital in the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin issued on Thursday.
Light to moderate rains were witnessed in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The death toll in rain-battered Himachal Pradesh rose to 74 as another body was pulled out of the rubble of a Shiva temple here and two more people killed in Chamba district, officials said on Thursday.
Twenty-one of these deaths were in the three major landslides in Shimla alone -at the Shiva temple in Summer Hill and in Fagli and Krishnanagar. Eight persons are still feared buried in the temple debris.
With formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the IMD forecast very heavy rainfall at several places of Odisha till August 19, prompting the state government to put the district authorities on alert.
The cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a low pressure area and under its influence, an intense cloud band is now moving across coastal Odisha into the interior districts, the IMD said.
Forecasting rainfall till August 19, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneshwar said that heavy rain lashed several parts of the state during the day.
The death toll in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh has mounted to 74 and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more shows in the next 4-5 days.
Heavy rains have triggered landslides in several districts of Himachal Pradesh, leading to the collapse of houses and roads being washed away. As nearly 650 roads were blocked and 1,135 transformers and 285 water supply schemes were disrupted.
Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had said that his state will take a year to rebuild the infrastructure damaged by the heavy rains this monsoon and claimed that the estimated loss in the two devastating spells of heavy rains - this week and in July - is about Rs 10,000 crore. READ MORE
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh in the next two days, and in Uttarakhand and northeast in the next 4-5 days.
The weather forecast agency, in the bulletin, further predicted that in Northwest India, there will be light to moderate scattered rainfall and thunderstorms, with isolated heavy rainfall expected over Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Additionally, Uttarakhand will experience this weather till Saturday.