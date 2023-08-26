Himachal Monsoon Fury: Tourism Operators Hope for Increase in Footfall to Revive Industry

As the monsoon rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh this year, the state’s tourism sector suffered from its fallout, with operators now looking at ways to increase footfall of tourists.

For this, the Shimla Hotels and Tourism Stake Holders’ Association (SHTA) visited Gujarat and interacted with the members of the Gujarat Travel Agents’ Association.

The office bearers discussed ways to restore the tourist traffic to the hill state.

One of the suggestions put forward by the Gujarat operators was exempting the ‘high tax’ charged from tourist buses entering Himachal Pradesh.

Operators highlighted that that tourists from Gujarat play a big role in contributing high hotel occupancy in the state and high taxes are discouraging travel agents to bring them here.

“With high taxes on tourist buses entering Himachal, not only tourists from Gujarat are getting discouraged but state government is also losing out on revenue. Moreover, group tourism is an environment-friendly proposition," Tarun Bakshi Joint secretary of the SHTA said.

Bakshi added that the exemption or at least t reduction in high taxes would also open employment avenues for many in the tourism sector.

“We have assured Gujarat travel agents and tourist stakeholders that mater will be taken up with the state government soon," he said.

“There is no tax on tourist buses with registration number of other states in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttrakhand whereas Himachal is charging high taxes and proposed to charge hiked rate of Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 per day from the tourist buses with registration number of other states," Vineesh Shah, president of Travel Agents association of Pan India (TAAPI) said.

“There are no way-side amenities available near the buses parked along the road. The taxis operators charge them exorbitantly thus making it an unviable proposition for the tour operator," Mohinder Seth, president of SHTA said.

“To attract group tours from Gujarat there is a need to do away with the heavy taxes imposed on the tourist coaches having registration of other states by the transport department," he added.