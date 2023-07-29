Himachal Minister Defies IMD's Landslides Alert Till Aug 4, Appeals to Tourists to Visit As Infra 'Restored'

Himachal cabinet minister Vikramaditya Singh appealed to tourists to visit the state, as rains continue to batter with the Indian Meteorological department (IMD) warning people to travel amid landslides, and flood-like situations.

In a video message, Singh assured tourists that it was safe to travel to the hill state and that the infrastructure damaged during the monsoon season has been restored.

“Our government, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and ministers have tirelessly been working to restore normalcy. The tourism sector has been hit severely," he said.

“I request tourists that Himachal Pradesh is now safe for you to travel and experience its abundant natural beauty," Singh added.

This comes as the the Indian Meteorological department (IMD) issued a highway weather advisory to avoid travelling to seven districts of the state in view of threat of landslides and floods till August 4.

In terms of rainfall, a moderate to heavy rainfall is likely till August 2, but the travelling advisory is set to last till later.

“Avoid travelling if possible and follow the guidelines by the concerned departments. Take adequate safety measures," the MeT department said. The advisory is issued for districts of Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti.

The advisory mentions the five main highways of Kalka-Shimla, Shimla-Kalpa, Kalpa-Kaza, Swarghat-Kullu, Kullu-Keylong, which witnesses the maximum tourist flow.

The state has been battered by heavy rains at a time when record number of over one crore tourist footfall has been recorded July 15, an all time high.