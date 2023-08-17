'There Was Sudden Loud Noise And...': Survivor of Shiva Temple Collapse Recalls Disaster, Asks Govt For Aid

After a landslide led to the collapse of a Lord Shiva temple in Shimla, the only surviving man of the disaster said that he lost “all his money" and has been badly injured in the incident.

The lone survivor, identified as Ram Singh, was at the first floor of the temple when the disaster occurred. As he shouted for help, people came to rescue him and he was saved.

“As soon as I woke up, there was a sudden loud noise and just after that something fell on me and I was under the debris. I shouted for help and people came to rescue me," Singh recalled.

“I have injuries in the abdomen region and I need additional help from the government. Whatever money I had saved is lost," he added.

He also requested the state government for additional aid, as he still had several injuries due to the disaster.

This comes as a massive landslide struck the Summer Hill area of Shimla on Monday, resulting in the collapse of a Shiv Bari temple following heavy rainfall.

At the time of the disaster 25-30 people were present in the temple.

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), at least 13 bodies were recovered, among the 21 people that went missing after the landslide struck the hill.