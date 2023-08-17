Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » 'There Was Sudden Loud Noise And...': Survivor of Shiva Temple Collapse Recalls Disaster, Asks Govt For Aid

'There Was Sudden Loud Noise And...': Survivor of Shiva Temple Collapse Recalls Disaster, Asks Govt For Aid

This comes as a massive landslide struck the Summer Hill area of Shimla on Monday, resulting in the collapse of a Shiv Bari temple following heavy rainfall

Advertisement

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 23:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Ram Singh was at the first floor of the temple when the disaster occurred. (News18)
Ram Singh was at the first floor of the temple when the disaster occurred. (News18)

After a landslide led to the collapse of a Lord Shiva temple in Shimla, the only surviving man of the disaster said that he lost “all his money" and has been badly injured in the incident.

The lone survivor, identified as Ram Singh, was at the first floor of the temple when the disaster occurred. As he shouted for help, people came to rescue him and he was saved.

“As soon as I woke up, there was a sudden loud noise and just after that something fell on me and I was under the debris. I shouted for help and people came to rescue me," Singh recalled.

Advertisement

“I have injuries in the abdomen region and I need additional help from the government. Whatever money I had saved is lost," he added.

He also requested the state government for additional aid, as he still had several injuries due to the disaster.

This comes as a massive landslide struck the Summer Hill area of Shimla on Monday, resulting in the collapse of a Shiv Bari temple following heavy rainfall.

At the time of the disaster 25-30 people were present in the temple.

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), at least 13 bodies were recovered, among the 21 people that went missing after the landslide struck the hill.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 17, 2023, 22:07 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 23:28 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App