Himachal Rains: Massive Landslide in Kullu's Anni Takes Down Multiple Buildings | Scary Visuals

Rain fury continues to hit Himachal Pradesh with landslides, road blockages, flash floods and building collapse incidents bringing life to a standstill in the hill state. Officials on Wednesday said 12 fresh deaths have been reported after overnight downpour apart from 400 road blocks.

The meteorological office on Wednesday issued a ‘red alert’ predicting “heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated spells of extremely heavy rains" in six of the state’s 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, for the next 24 hours.

In a fresh rain-related incident, a massive landslide on Thursday in Kullu’s Anni area led to multiple buildings collapsing. Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles are stranded in a 10-km long traffic jam in Kullu district after the road connecting with Mandi got damaged due to rainfall.

Himachal Pradesh Rains Latest Updates:

-8-9 Buildings Collapse In Kullu’s Anni

Around 8-9 buildings have collapsed near the new bus stand in Anni town of Kullu district. There is no known loss of life at the moment. Notices were issued by the administration to vacate the building about a week ago.

Dramatic visuals of the buildings collapsing have surfaced, showing structures coming down to dust one by one.

WATCH HERE:

A video from a top angle showed the massive landslide taking multiple buildings down with itself.

There were no casualties in the incident. The buildings housing shops, banks and other commercial establishments had developed cracks four-five days ago, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Anni, Naresh Verma, who was at the spot, said.

The buildings were declared unsafe and vacated recently, he said. The assessment of damage is being done and some other unsafe buildings along the National Highway305 in Anni have also been vacated as a precautionary measure, he added.

-Damaged Road Leads to 5 to 10-km Long Traffic Jam in Kullu

Hundreds of vehicles have been stranded in Kullu of Himachal Pradesh since yesterday after the road connecting the district to Mandi road got damaged due to rainfall.

Kullu SP Sakshi Verma on Wednesday said, “Due to the rainfall both the roads connecting Kullu district to Mandi have been damaged. The alternative route via Pandoh is also damaged and PWD is trying to clear the road."

A man, stranded in the traffic, said the traffic jam is of about 5-10 kms, adding that there was nothing to eat or drink.

-12 Dead In Rain-related Incidents

At least 12 people are said to have lost their lives in rain-related incidents since Tuesday, as per Himachal Pradesh emergency operation centre records. Of the 12 deaths, seven took place due to landslides in Mandi and Shimla while three people died of electrocution. One death each was reported due to drowning and falling from height in different parts of the state, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Five persons have died in landslides triggered by cloud bursts in two villages of Seraj area of Mandi district, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary told PTI. Two people, identified as Parma Nand (62) and his grandson Gopi (14), were killed in a landslide at Dagol village of Seraj in Mandi district while the other three were killed in a landslide in Sarachi village. Some more people were feared trapped in the debris.

As many as 120 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state this month so far while a total of 238 people have died and 40 are still missing since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 24.

-709 Roads in Himachal Now Shut

A total of 709 roads in the state are now shut following three major spells of heavy rains this Monsoon that have left a trail of death and destruction. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appealed to the people to remain vigilant in view of the heavy rain forecast.

All schools and colleges were declared closed for two days, beginning Wednesday, in Shimla, Mandi and Solan districts.

-Red Alert In These Districts

The ‘red alert’ warning for rain was issued on Wednesday for parts of Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts. The MeT Department also issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rains on Thursday.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the state between Tuesday and Wednesday, with Shimla receiving 201 mm of rain, Bilaspur 181 mm, Mandi and Berthin 160 mm each, Nahan and Solan 122 mm each, Sundernagar 113 mm, Palampur 91 mm.

The MeT also cautioned of moderate to high flash flood risk in Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Hamirpur, Solan, Bilaspur and Kullu districts.

The seasonal rainfall was 757.6 mm against a normal rainfall of 558.1 mm, an excess of 36 per cent from June 24 to August 22.

-Shimla One Of The Worst Hit Districts

Shimla, a popular tourist hub, is one of the worst hit towns in Himachal Pradesh due to the destructive rains. Landslides, damage to buildings, uprooted trees blocking the main cart road, the lifeline of the town as well as the Shimla-Mehli bypass at several points, have brought the town to a standstill. Many houses have also developed cracks and people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

A migrant identified as Jhalo and his wife Rajkumari were found dead in their makeshift house in Baldeyan area of Shimla district, Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said. The police officer also appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

-Cracks Seen in Some Houses in Shimla

Cracks have reportedly developed in some houses in Shimla, prompting evacuations in Panthaghati and Sanjauli areas of the city, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi said.

Several people in Shimla have left their houses and moved to other places fearing danger.

Meanwhile, a parked bus near the inter-state bus terminal in Shimla was buried following a landslide while several other vehicles were damaged in landslides near Navbahar, Himland and other places.

Many Shimla residents had a sleepless night as the city witnessed thunderstorms and lightning till 3 am.

Commuters also had a hard time as buses were not plying due to the risk of landslides and falling trees.

“I have walked for nearly six km to reach my office as buses were not plying. We were scared all night as loss of life in recent landslides have triggered fear," said Jagat Ram, a resident.