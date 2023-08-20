Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Weather News: Heavy Rain Warning in Himachal from August 22-24, Nadda Assures Govt Relief

Weather News: Heavy Rain Warning in Himachal from August 22-24, Nadda Assures Govt Relief

Weather News: Local Met has issued an Orange alert for several parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next two days

Himachal Pradesh Rain news live updates

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 23:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Weather News Live Updates: Rain continued to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh with the death toll rising to 78 in rain-related incidents in the state over the past week. Local Met has issued an Orange alert for several parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next two days.

The Met Office also issued a yellow alert warning of heavy rains on August 22 and 23 in Himachal Pradesh and cautioned of moderate to high risk of flash floods in Shimla, Sirmaur and Chamba districts.

Aug 20, 2023 21:00 IST

Himachal Rains: Shimla's Ex-deputy Mayor Sits on Hunger Strike

Former deputy mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Tikendar Panwar on Sunday sat on a 24-hour hunger strike and urged introspection on Himachal Pradesh’s development model in view of the recent rain-related devastation in the state.

Panwar demanded an inquiry commission on the matter to be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court to assess the flood-related damages and design a new policy framework to counter it.

Aug 20, 2023 16:33 IST

Himachal Weather Live: 'Centre Will Make All Efforts to Rehabilitate Those Displaced by Rain Fury,' Says Nadda

The Centre is concerned over the grave situation in rain-battered Himachal Pradesh and all efforts would be made to rehabilitate displaced persons, BJP president J P Nadda said on Sunday.

“I am pained to see the devastation and loss of human lives and assure all help for rehabilitation of displaced persons," the BJP president, who started his visit to flood and rain-hit areas of the state from Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur, said after meeting a family which lost five members in flash floods on August 10.

Aug 20, 2023 13:44 IST

MHA Approves Rs 200 Crore Aid to Govt of Himachal Pradesh

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved release of Rs 200 crore, as advance from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), to Govt of Himachal Pradesh, to help them undertake relief measures for affected people during current Monsoon season, an official release said.

Aug 20, 2023 13:24 IST

BJP President JP Nadda Reaches Shimla

BJP National president JP Nadda along with Union Minister Anurag Thakur and former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur arrived in rain-ravaged Shimla today to take stock of the situation.

Aug 20, 2023 12:24 IST

Himachal Rain Tragedy: Shimla Landslide Death Toll Rises to 17

The death toll in Monday’s temple collapse incident due to landslide in Shimla climbed to 17 on Sunday. Search teams recovered one more body on Sunday, the seventh day of rescue operation.

Aug 20, 2023 12:19 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Landslide Endangers 149-year-old Building Shimla IIAS

According to a PTI report, a landslide in the outer lawns of the Viceregal Lodge has raised concern about the safety of the 149-year old historic building of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla.

Cracks have developed in some portion of building and preventative steps have been taken. There is no danger to the historic building, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Aditya Negi was quoted by PTI as saying.

Aug 20, 2023 10:22 IST

Himachal Pradesh: 17 Bodies Recovered in Shimla on Seventh Day of Rescue Op

“Today is the 7th day of the search and rescue operation in Shimla. We have recovered 17 bodies and we are searching for other three victims. Teams of SDRF, NDRF and Indian Army are present at the spot. We are putting in our best efforts & hoping to retrieve the other victims," said Roop Sharan, NDRF Inspector.

Aug 20, 2023 09:39 IST

Uttarakhand: Road blocked Due to Landslide on Badrinath National Highway

The road near Tayya Pul Govindghat on Badrinath National Highwaywas blocked due to debris in the aftermath of a landslide in Uttarakhand.

Aug 20, 2023 08:43 IST

Search & Rescue Op Underway in Shimla Following Heavy Rains

A search and rescue operation continued for the seventh day after heavy rainfall caused severe damage of life and property in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla.

Aug 20, 2023 08:41 IST

Himachal Pradesh Govt Urges Centre to Declare Tragedy as National Disaster

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday said the state government has urged the Centre to declare the tragedy a national disaster, adding that the recent natural calamity the state has seen is the most devastating in the past 50 years.

Aug 20, 2023 08:19 IST

Drones Being Used To Identify High Risk Zones & Monitor Sliding Sites in Shimla

Quoting Superintendent, Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, a PTI report said drones are being used for identification of high-risk zones and monitoring of sliding sites in the city.

Aug 20, 2023 08:10 IST

Flash Floods Predicted in These Districts of Himachal - Check Details

The local Met office cautioned of moderate to high risk of flash floods in Shimla, Sirmaur and Chamba districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Aug 20, 2023 08:03 IST

Orange Alert in Himachal for Next Two Days

Local Met office has issued an Orange alert for several parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next two days. The weather agency also issued a yellow alert warning of heavy rains in the state on August 22 and 23.

Aug 20, 2023 07:59 IST

State Calamity Declared in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday declared the state a “Natural Calamity Affected Area" in view of the massive damage caused by heavy rains.

Aug 20, 2023 07:54 IST

Himachal Pradesh: 78 Dead in Rain-Related Incidents Over Past Week

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh over the past week rose to 78 on Saturday. Another body was recovered from the debris of a collapsed temple in Shimla yesterday.

Meanwhile, after waking up to heavy showers on Saturday, the national capital is set to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Sunday.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday declared the state a “Natural Calamity Affected Area” in view of the damage caused by heavy rains. The state government has urged the Centre to declare the tragedy a national disaster, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said.

