Himachal Pradesh Weather Today: Orange Alert From Tomorrow; 10 Stuck in Boat in Mandi's Koldam

Incessant rains leading to landslides and flood-like situation continued to affect daily life in Himachal Pradesh, even as more heavy showers are predicted from Monday.

The Met office in Shimla issued a ‘yellow alert’ for heavy rain today and an ‘orange alert’ for heavy to very heavy rain from August 22 to 24.

At least 330 people have lost their lives due to rains and floods in this year’s monsoon, as per home ministry data. Last week, the state was hit by at least 25 landslides and one cloudburst.