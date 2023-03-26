Himachal: Students Clash on Campus of NIT Hamirpur

A clash broke out between two groups of students on the campus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here purportedly over change in the timings of entry into its hostels.

The incident, which took place on Saturday night, came to light after its video went viral on social media in which students could be seen holding rods and stones.

No student was injured in the fight between first year and second year students, a hostel warden said on anonymity. The incident was a minor one and the situation was soon brought under control, the warden said.

No complaint about the incident has been filed, police said.

Advertisement

The students had gathered to prepare for ‘Nimbus-2023’ fair to be organized on the campus.

The clash took place in the central block just opposite the administration block of the institute, the warden said.

Read all the Latest India News here