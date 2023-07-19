Himanta Replaces India with Bharat in Twitter Bio, Says Must Free Ourselves From Colonial Legacies

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, removed the word India from his Twitter bio and used the word Bharat after the Opposition parties on Tuesday named the coalition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (India).

Ever since the name was declared, Twitter has been abuzz with netizens saying this is the beginning of the Bharat vs India battle ahead of 2024 polls.

Taking a dig at opposition parties which formed a coalition, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that British had named the country India and the fight should be to free the nation from “colonial legacies".

Sarma’s comment comes after 26 opposition parties formed the coalition to unitedly take on the ruling NDA.