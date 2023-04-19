Trends :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveRahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » Hindu Saints Do More Service Than Missionaries: RSS Chief Bhagwat

Hindu Saints Do More Service Than Missionaries: RSS Chief Bhagwat

Stressing the importance of education, Bhagwat also said ills plaguing the Indian society must be eradicated

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 13:03 IST

Jabalpur, India

Mohan Bhagwat was in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city to participate in various programmes (File photo/Reuters)
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said Hindu saints do more service than missionaries.

“We have to eradicate ills in the society and bring prosperity," he said on Tuesday.

Bhagwat was in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city to participate in various programmes, including the unveiling of a statue of Jagadguru Shyam Devacharya Ji Maharaj at Narsinh Temple. He also spoke at a lecture series at Manas Bhawan in the city.

“Nowadays missionaries are dominant, but our saints do more service than them. I am not saying this as a matter of pride, but that is the truth," he said at the lecture series while quoting a survey.

The RSS chief said India is going to become a ‘Vishwa Guru’ (teacher or knowledge-giver), but it should attain the position with harmony.

Bhagwat maintained educating the Hindu society will be good for the entire world.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 19, 2023, 12:08 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 13:03 IST
