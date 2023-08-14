Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » HistoryTV18 Presents 'Honour & Duty': An Ode to India's Armed Forces This August

HistoryTV18 Presents 'Honour & Duty': An Ode to India's Armed Forces This August

For your watchlist: A special anthology series honouring the valour and bravery of India’s Armed Forces in the run-up to 77th Independence Day

Advertisement

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 20:03 IST

New Delhi, India

The anthology promises viewers an immersive experience. Pic/News18
The anthology promises viewers an immersive experience. Pic/News18

As India gears up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day, HistoryTV18 is proud to announce its exclusive anthology series, ‘Honour & Duty’, showcasing the valour, commitment and indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces. Starting August 1, the series will run every night at 8 pm, culminating on the historic day of August 15.

‘Honour & Duty’ has been curated from HistoryTV18’s vast collection of celebrated shows, all focusing on the different facets of the Indian Armed Forces. These episodes provide an unparalleled insight into the lives, struggles and heroism of our men and women in uniform while showcasing some of the historical moments on the battlefields.

The anthology promises viewers an immersive experience. Whether it’s understanding the rigorous training in ‘Indian Army 24 Hours’ or marvelling at the sophisticated weaponry in ‘Firepower: Defending India’, the channel’s unrivalled access gives viewers a ringside view of one of the world’s largest forces. Those seeking more action can witness the resilience of our soldiers at the borders in the multiple-award-winning ‘Special Operations’ series as well as in the most comprehensive documentary on India’s most recent war, ‘Kargil: Valour & Victory’.

Advertisement
top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • The action doesn’t end there. Two special shows, ‘61st Cavalry: India’s Horse Warriors’ & ‘India’s Forgotten Army’, showcase the bravery and heroics of India’s soldiers thousands of miles away from its shores. ‘Honour & Duty’ pledges to transport viewers to the heart of the action, bringing tales of bravery and commitment to the forefront.

    This August, join us every night at 8 pm from the 1st to the 15th as we recount tales of bravery and pay tribute to those who’ve dedicated their lives in service to this great nation, only on HistoryTV18.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

    first published: August 14, 2023, 20:03 IST
    last updated: August 14, 2023, 20:03 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App