HistoryTV18 Presents 'Honour & Duty': An Ode to India's Armed Forces This August

As India gears up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day, HistoryTV18 is proud to announce its exclusive anthology series, ‘Honour & Duty’, showcasing the valour, commitment and indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces. Starting August 1, the series will run every night at 8 pm, culminating on the historic day of August 15.

‘Honour & Duty’ has been curated from HistoryTV18’s vast collection of celebrated shows, all focusing on the different facets of the Indian Armed Forces. These episodes provide an unparalleled insight into the lives, struggles and heroism of our men and women in uniform while showcasing some of the historical moments on the battlefields.

The anthology promises viewers an immersive experience. Whether it’s understanding the rigorous training in ‘Indian Army 24 Hours’ or marvelling at the sophisticated weaponry in ‘Firepower: Defending India’, the channel’s unrivalled access gives viewers a ringside view of one of the world’s largest forces. Those seeking more action can witness the resilience of our soldiers at the borders in the multiple-award-winning ‘Special Operations’ series as well as in the most comprehensive documentary on India’s most recent war, ‘Kargil: Valour & Victory’.