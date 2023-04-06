Hit by Ex-MLA's Defection from Dalit-dominated Doaba, Congress Courts Disgruntled Leaders from Community

Stung by the crossover of a prominent Dalit face, Sushil Rinku, from Doaba to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Punjab Congress has begun damage-control by trying to reach out to “sidelined" Dalit leaders in the party, seeking their active involvement for the May 10 bypoll to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress had won five of the nine assembly segments falling under the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat despite an AAP wave in the 2022 elections, making it believe that it had some clout left in the Doaba region which has a significant Dalit vote base. The party leadership believes making prominent Dalit leader and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi the face during the polls helped it win those seats in the region. It is because of this factor that the Congress is now aiming to get on board all the “ignored" Dalit leaders, including Channi.

“It will be an advantage in the Dalit-dominated belt if the party manages to iron out the differences with Dalit leaders," said a leader.

Advertisement

It’s in this context that the top leadership of the state calling on the former CM has assumed significance. Late on Wednesday evening, the party’s Punjab affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary, and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Raja Warring called upon Channi at his residence and urged him to join the campaign.

Though the sulking former CM seems to have been irked with the party leadership over ignoring him after the drubbing in the assembly polls, sources said Channi is expected to pitch in. Party sources said that Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur and her MLA son Vikramjit Chaudhary are expected to meet the former chief minister before he starts the campaign.

The party is also contemplating reaching out to former PPCC chief Mohinder Kaypee, who had fallen out of favour with the state leadership due to his proximity to a group of leaders supporting Navjot Singh Sidhu. In the 2022 assembly elections, he was denied a ticket from the Adampur assembly segment, and replaced by Sukhwinder Kotli.

Advertisement

Sidhu too is expected to meet Karamjit Kaur on Saturday.

The party is also looking at the internal dynamics of AAP in Jalandhar following the switch by Rinku. Reports suggested that AAP’s Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural was unhappy with Rinku’s induction, though on Thursday they attended a joint press conference to deny this. “Change comes in minutes, you don’t need time for it," said Rinku cryptically. Denying any rift, he said preparations were going on in full swing.

Advertisement

“Full-blown preparations are on for the upcoming polls, which will be further speeded up in the coming days. The issues on which elections are to be fought are being noted down. CM Bhagwant Mann is also invested in the upcoming polls. He will personally pitch in for the fight and will be staying in Jalandhar for a longer time in the coming days. Volunteers will also take responsibility in various areas. Our workers are going all out to tell people of the achievements of the party within a year," said Rinku.

Read all the Latest India News here