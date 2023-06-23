Trends :PM Modi in EgyptDelhi RainManipur ViolenceMumbai RainsPM Modi US Visit
Hoax Bomb Call Triggers Panic at SpiceJet Office in Gurugram

According to police, an anonymous call was made to the airlines office on the landline on Friday, warning of a bomb inside the premises

Published By: Saurabh Verma

IANS

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 19:32 IST

Gurgaon, India

Following information a police team reached the spot along with a bomb disposal squad and dog squad. Evacuated the building. (Photo: IANS)

An anonymous bomb threat at the Spice Jet office in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar triggered panic on Friday afternoon.

According to police, an anonymous call was made to the airlines office on the landline on Friday, warning of a bomb inside the premises.

As soon as the information was received, Udyog Vihar Police Station, Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad reached the spot. Upon inspection of the company office, authorities did not find explosives of any kind.

According to the police, PCR-11 in-charge head constable Sandeep Kumar was informed by SpiceJet’s official that a person called him on his office landline phone saying that a bomb had been planted in his office. This bomb will explode soon.

Following information a police team reached the spot along with a bomb disposal squad and dog squad. Evacuated the building.

No bomb was found at the company’s office after the search operation which lasted for about 2 hours, police said.

    • It is being said that a senior official of the company was asked to give a complaint, but he refused to give any written complaint to the police. After this, the police registered a case on the complaint of head constable Sandeep Kumar and started an investigation, police said.

    “An FIR was registered at Udyog Vihar police station under relevant Sections of the IPC for further investigations," Satender Kumar, ACP (Udyog Vihar) told IANS.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: June 23, 2023, 19:32 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 19:32 IST
