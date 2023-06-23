Hoax Bomb Call Triggers Panic at SpiceJet Office in Gurugram

An anonymous bomb threat at the Spice Jet office in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar triggered panic on Friday afternoon.

According to police, an anonymous call was made to the airlines office on the landline on Friday, warning of a bomb inside the premises.

As soon as the information was received, Udyog Vihar Police Station, Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad reached the spot. Upon inspection of the company office, authorities did not find explosives of any kind.

According to the police, PCR-11 in-charge head constable Sandeep Kumar was informed by SpiceJet’s official that a person called him on his office landline phone saying that a bomb had been planted in his office. This bomb will explode soon.

Following information a police team reached the spot along with a bomb disposal squad and dog squad. Evacuated the building.

No bomb was found at the company’s office after the search operation which lasted for about 2 hours, police said.