Hoax Call Triggers Security Scare at Hazratganj Metro Station in UP's Lucknow

Security was heightened and a bomb disposal squad deployed at the Hazratganj metro station, Lucknow, in response to a phone call reporting a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said on Saturday.

A senior official of the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation said the 112 police helpline received the hoax threat call around 9 pm on Friday which warned of targeting the metro station at 11.48 pm.

Immediately after receiving the call, police alerted metro security and a bomb disposal squad arrived at the Hazratganj metro station, the official said, adding that the station premises were thoroughly searched and declared safe around 12 midnight.