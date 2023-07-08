Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsNews18 Mega UCC PollHimachal RainsKhalistan Protest
Hoax Call Triggers Security Scare at Hazratganj Metro Station in UP's Lucknow

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 20:15 IST

Lucknow, India

Immediately after receiving the call, police alerted metro security and a bomb disposal squad arrived at the Hazratganj metro station, the official said (File photo/Shutterstock)

Security was heightened and a bomb disposal squad deployed at the Hazratganj metro station, Lucknow, in response to a phone call reporting a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said on Saturday.

A senior official of the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation said the 112 police helpline received the hoax threat call around 9 pm on Friday which warned of targeting the metro station at 11.48 pm.

Immediately after receiving the call, police alerted metro security and a bomb disposal squad arrived at the Hazratganj metro station, the official said, adding that the station premises were thoroughly searched and declared safe around 12 midnight.

    • Metro services, however, remained normal, and the last train was around 10 pm, he said.

    Later, it came to light that the threat call was a hoax, the official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 08, 2023, 20:15 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 20:15 IST
