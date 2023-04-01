Home » India » Home Minister Amit Shah to Visit Mizoram on Saturday, Inagurate Several Development Projects

Home Minister Amit Shah to Visit Mizoram on Saturday, Inagurate Several Development Projects

Amit Shah will inaugurate the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters complex at Zokhawsang and the integrated command and control centre under the smart city scheme.

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 13:40 IST

Aizawl, India

Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo: Twitter)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mizoram on Saturday to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 2,414 crore, officials said.

Shah will inaugurate the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters complex at Zokhawsang and the integrated command and control centre under the smart city scheme.

The home minister will lay the foundation stone for construction of Zorinpui- Longmasu section of the National Highway 502A, other officials said.

Besides, the Union Home Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of two sections of the Aizawl bypass (package 1 and package 2) and the construction of Laldenga centre.

Security has been beefed up across Mizoram in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state, a senior police officer said.

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte told PTI that all police units across the state have been alerted and proper security arrangements made in the state capital.

first published: April 01, 2023, 13:40 IST
last updated: April 01, 2023, 13:40 IST
