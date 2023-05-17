Home Ministry’s Launches Initiative to Create Awareness on ‘Humane Face’ of Police Force

The home ministry has launched a fortnightly magazine, ‘Vigilant India’, to draw attention of people towards the contemporary issues being taken up by the top officials of the police force.

As stressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the All India Conference of DGPs and IGPs in New Delhi recently that the common man is unaware of the true picture of the “spirit and dedication" of the police force, the initiative by the home ministry’s arm, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), aims to do so.

The magazine seeks to take the message of “humane policing" to more and more people through social media and direct circulation. BPR&D reiterated their commitment to Digital India and indicated that future issues of the magazine will be published as E-magazines to reduce carbon footprints.

Advertisement

The idea is to make people aware of the fact that the police forces are fully prepared to meet the challenges of law and order with the “humane face", maintaining high standards of internal security in the country.

Since taking charge in 2014, PM Modi has stressed about “smart policing". He has always urged the police forces to pay attention to the issues, which affect and benefit people.

Therefore, the first edition of the ‘Vigilant India’ magazine has all six topics chosen as the main stories, describing in detail different forms of policing and how the police are taking initiatives to earn the trust of people.

The first chapter of the magazine is on ‘Counter Terrorism — A fight to Finish; the second one is about ‘Boosting Social Quotient of the Friendly Neighbourhood Protectors in Khakhi’; the third one is on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI); cybersecurity is the fourth topic; the fifth one is about the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the last one reports about police modernisation.

The arrangements have been made by the home ministry to take the magazine to all parts of the country, ministers, MPs, journalists and people from different walks of life.