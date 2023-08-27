Homeless Man Sleeping on Kolkata Footpath Killed in Vehicle Pile-up

A homeless man was killed in Kolkata’s Beniapukur area in the early hours of Sunday after a mini truck hit a parked vehicle, which went on to crash him when he was sleeping on the footpath, police said.

The driver of the mini truck, which was speeding, somehow lost control of the vehicle. It hit another vehicle parked along the kerb, and the impact was such that the parked vehicle crashed the man to death, they said.

The accused driver managed to escape from the spot following the accident, police said.