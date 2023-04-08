'You're A Nice Person. Sorry': 29-yr-old Woman Arrested in Delhi Guest House Murder Case

Days after a man was found dead in a guest house in southwest Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave, a 29-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the case. The accused was allegedly involved in a group that utilised honey-trapping tactics to deceive individuals and steal from them, according to an NDTV report.

Usha, a resident of Panipat, Haryana, has been recognized as the suspect, police said on Saturday. She used various aliases such as Anjali, Nikki, and Nikita.

Last week, Deepak Sethi (53) was found dead in his room in Baljeet Lodge with foaming near his mouth. A handwritten “sorry" note was also found near his body which referred to Sethi as a “nice person" and apologized to him for her actions, explaining that she had been compelled to do her acts, according to the report.

According to the police, Sethi checked in to the guest house at 8.50 pm on March 30 and was accompanied by a woman who left around 12.25 am.

A Senior officer stated that the police examined the victim’s contact information and discovered a few dubious phone numbers, including one belonging to the main suspect. The number was obtained using forged documents on March 20.

On March 23, the number was recharged from a spot in the Santgarh locality. Upon arriving at the location, authorities found the recharge was done by Chide, a Nigerian citizen.

Chide disclosed that the number was registered under the name Nikki, also known as Nikita, who was a friend of Madhumita, his live-in partner. Following this, the authorities apprehended the suspect from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the interrogations, it was revealed that main accused Usha had been imprisoned in 2022 for a case that was registered in Panipat. While in jail, she became acquainted with Madhumita and the two of them became friends. After their release from prison, they decided to stay together in Santgarh.

Madhumita, who knew the 53-year-old businessman Sethi, introduced him to Usha.

What Happened on March 30

Madhumita and Usha reportedly met Sethi on March 30 near the Connaught Place metro station. Following their meeting, Sethi accompanied Usha to the Baljeet Lodge, as per their accounts.

It was revealed that Usha had intended to drug Sethi and rob him. After rendering Sethi unconscious around midnight, Usha allegedly stole his belongings and made her escape in a cab that Madhumita had been waiting in outside the guest house.

Upon investigation, the police were able to recover Sethi’s stolen belongings, including his gold ring, mobile phone, and a bag that had been taken from the hotel.

(With inputs from PTI)

