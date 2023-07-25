Bihar: Woman Kills Daughter With Help of 2 Sons Over Love Affair, Buries Body in Backyard; Arrested

In a suspected case of honour killing, a woman along with her two sons strangled her daughter to death in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.

The incident took place at Parsauni Madhwar village late on Sunday night.

According to the SHO of Parsauni police station, while the accused woman has been arrested, her two sons are on the run.

The victim allegedly had an affair with a youth from the same village, which her parents and two brothers did not approve of.

As she was firm on her decision to marry the youth, her mother and two brothers strangulated her to death.

After the murder, they even buried the dead body at a vacant plot, but a few villagers somehow felt that something was wrong and informed the local police.