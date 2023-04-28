Horoscope Today, 28.04.2023: Money Astrological Prediction for Friday

ARIES

Today is not an auspicious day. Avoid taking big decisions. There may be online fraud. Do not trust everyone in the office either.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor.

TAURUS

The economic situation will improve. It would be better to invest. Today, there will be good benefits in terms of property. You will get respect in the office.

REMEDY: Donate food to a poor.

Advertisement

GEMINI

You will likely receive benefits today. If you make a budget, you will profit from it.

REMEDY: Offer water to Lord Shiva.

CANCER

You are likely to get back your stucked money today.

REMEDY: Perform Aarti of Lord Hanuman.

LEO

Start saving money from today for better future. There will be benefit from officers at the workplace. Take advice of an expert before investing for better profit.

REMEDY: Read Hanuman Chalisa.

VIRGO

Older stalled tasks may move ahead by spending a little.

REMEDY: Feed bread to the cow.

LIBRA

Advertisement

Today, the expenditure will increase. The day will be disturbing.

REMEDY: Donate food to a poor.

SCORPIO

Traders are likely to get a beneficial deal. There is also a possibility of promotion for the employed person. Those who are thinking of changing jobs will get better options.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor.

SAGITTARIUS

Today there will be benefit from ancestral property. Do not advise anyone unless they ask for. You can go on a walk with family members.

Advertisement

REMEDY: Read Sundarkand.

CAPRICORN

Associates in the office will support you.

REMEDY: Donate red fruit to a poor.

AQUARIUS

Debate and any kind of dispute in the office should be avoided.

REMEDY: Perform Aarti of Lord Hanuman.

PISCES

Efforts made to increase income will be successful today. Getting good sources of income will increase the accumulated money. Success will be achieved in every field.

REMEDY: Read Sundarkand.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

Read all the Latest India News here