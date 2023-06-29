Horoscope Today, 29 June, 2023: Your Daily Astrological Prediction for Gemini, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Pisces, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

HOROSCOPE TODAY, 29 JUNE, 2023: The astrological forecast for Thursday, June 29, is here. Check out what challenges and opportunities each zodiac sign will face. Aries individuals should maintain good relationships with high-ranking officers. Meanwhile, Gemini people should avoid taking others’ advice and work to improve their businesses. While cancerians may be required to travel for work purposes. Libras can expect guidance from experienced people and pisces should refrain from making money through wrong means. Check out what the stars have on hold for you.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Maintain favourable contacts with senior officers

You’ll keep your attention on your work. Your self-confidence will increase as a result of successful outcomes from your hard work. You will complete your work by any means necessary. You will finish your responsibilities quickly. You and your life partner will spend valuable time together. Choose the colour red and the numbers 1 and 8 for luck.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

You might form a significant business partnership

You will finish the work that has been keeping you busy for several days today. You will utilise the internet wisely. Your family will back you wholeheartedly. You should take some time for yourself. Don’t mislead senior officers. You should choose to wear white. Meanwhile, 2 and 7 are your lucky numbers.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Work to improve your business management

Don’t give much importance to others’ advice. But your advice will benefit others. Online shopping may provide you with good deals. The office atmosphere will remain pleasant and supportive. Numbers 3 and 6 and the colour yellow will favour you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Confusion and perplexity will keep your mind occupied

You may be required to travel for work. Students pursuing technical education will encounter difficulties in their studies. There may be disagreements in your marriage. Your coworkers may turn on you. Use the number 4 and the milky colour for good fortune.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

You might be eager to start new projects

Employees in the government may be promoted. Unemployed people should apply for jobs since they have a chance of success. Your family will be united. You might put money into real estate. Your lucky colour is gold, and your lucky number is 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Take care of the health of your children

Women should exercise caution when shopping. You may have constipation and gas issues. Some issues may arise for government employees. Don’t be overly proud of your achievements. Your lucky colour is green, and your lucky numbers are 3 and 8.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Be gentle and kind to others

You will be guided by people with expertise. Your business issues will be resolved. You will spend the day with your family. Your efforts will be recognised around the world. Number 7 and the colour white are favourable for you.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Avoid telling lies

You will have legal issues to deal with. You may have leg pain and swelling. Don’t dismiss seemingly insignificant issues. Don’t try to hide your flaws. Your lucky numbers are 1 and 8, and your lucky colour is red.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Do not meddle with the affairs of others

People in business may receive new deals. Your family will be peaceful and prosperous. Students will stay focused on their studies. Your children may bring you some exciting news. Your task will be completed on time. The numbers 9 and 12, as well as the colour yellow, will be helpful to you today.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Material comfort and luxury will increase

Your company will expand tremendously. You could spend money on critical tasks. You will be interested in the arts. Your hampered work will be resumed. Your temperament will be volatile. Use the colour cyan and the numbers 10 and 11 to help you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Working professionals may be abruptly transferred

You will be drawn to creative endeavours. You may encounter some difficulties in the first half of the day. Your office environment will be unpleasant. Students will experience difficulties in their education. The numbers 10 and 11 and the colour cyan will bring you luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)