Horoscope Today, 9 May, 2023: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

HOROSCOPE TODAY, 9 MAY, 2023: A get together with old and trustworthy friends may bring in some new vigour for those with Scorpio sun sign, while Patience is the key, if Sagittarius wish for anticipated results. Stalled important work will be completed easily today for Leo. The understanding of seeing things in a new way will increase for Pisces. Virgo may experience a feeling of lethargy and procrastination. Check out career, love, relationship, finance and money astrological predictions for Tuesday

ARIES (MESHA): MARCH 21-APRIL 19

The day will start with new hope. A new and more methodical approach is required for you to give shape to your idea. Your normal routine may get upset due to unforeseen activities. A person who admires you may decide to make the first move.

People related to land can increase the work. Before making any change in the business, be sure to consult seniors, otherwise there may be losses.

REMEDY: Mix sugar of ants and add flour.

LUCKY SIGN: A feather.

TAURUS (VRISHABHA): APRIL 20 - MAY 20

Your goals have more clarity now than earlier. There may a good demand of what you have to present. If you’re a small scale business person, a good scheme may expand your work.

Don’t get tempted by anyone, otherwise there can be losses. Follow policy rules. Take advice from your own people.

REMEDY: Feed the fishes.

LUCKY SIGN: A bird

GEMINI (MITHUNA): MAY 21- JUNE 21

Material goals may keep your occupied like never before. There is a slight chance that you may feel disoriented and nervous about something important. It’s advisable not share all your secrets with a total stranger.

Your path will become easier with the guidance of a respectable person. New ways of earning money will come your way. Keep yourself away from small temptations, otherwise you may get caught in an allegation. The atmosphere of the family will be pleasant.

REMEDY: Take blessings of parents.

LUCKY SIGN: A spider

CANCER (KARKA): JUNE 22- JULY 22

You may feel restricted from within to go ahead and do your tasks freely. The monotonous routine might also add on to it. You may receive a piece of good news from your place of study or work.

Love and understanding will be seen in the house. You will get success in the project and research you are working on and luck will support you. People related to business will get money. Today, you will be able to fulfill your responsibility on time.

REMEDY: Feed green fodder to mother cow.

LUCKY SIGN: Two sparrows.

LEO (SINGHA): JULY 23- AUGUST 22

There are no coincidences in life, hence if something has landed up at your doorstep, it is most likely meant for you. There may be slight hesitation in the beginning. A stuck matter may come through.

Stalled important work will be completed easily today. With the help of mutual trust, there will be strength in family relationships. Income will be good. There are also possibilities of money gain. In order to get quick success, do not pay attention to inappropriate activities.

REMEDY: Worship Goddess Lakshmi.

LUCKY SIGN: A ceramic vase

VIRGO (KANYA): AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

You may experience a feeling of lethargy and procrastination. This may also adversely affect your work. The challenge is to get through to this phase. Someone you’re in relationship with, may be the only respite.

A family member will enhance your reputation and bring you respect. It is necessary to look for new routes and options for progress. Today is more beneficial for the property dealer. Try to control expenses.

REMEDY: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

LUCKY SIGN: Blue pottery

LIBRA (TULA): SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

You may now be perceived ready for your next leap but you need to condition your mind for this responsibility. There may still be some areas of concern left to be attended to. A short trip might bring in required clarity.

You may get back money given to others. Cut down on unnecessary expenses. There can be changes in your favour in the workplace. Support of friends will be received in any big event.

REMEDY: Take blessings of gurus or senior people.

LUCKY SIGN: An eagle

SCORPIO (VRASHCHIKA): OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

A get together with old and trustworthy friends may bring in some new vigour. If you are planning to invest in real estate, you may postpone for some more time. Those in the entertainment industry may see some good success.

Today your mind will be happy, you will have a wonderful day in the midst of family and friends. Businessmen need to work very wisely. Financial matters may get resolved in favour and your income may also increase.

REMEDY: Offer laddoos to Lord Ganesha.

LUCKY SIGN: A squirrel

SAGITTARIUS (DHANUSHA): NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Patience is the key, if you wish for anticipated results. A recommendation from a senior may help you procure more business. A good word about your professionalism amy be doing rounds.

Stay away from doing any kind of politics and focus on your work. Enthusiasm and passion to do something new will appear in the mind. Too much trust in someone can give financial loss. The atmosphere in family life will be pleasant

REMEDY: Recite Shiv Chalisa.

LUCKY SIGN: A garden

CAPRICORN (MAKAR): DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

You need to be more certain of your decisions. A lot may not go as per what you may have planned. A new person or subordinate may steal your limelight.

Generous gesture will impress people a lot. Do not invest capital in wrong schemes to earn quick money and be alert. Your performance in studies will be good. Married people will get child happiness.

REMEDY: Donate any type of white item.

LUCKY SIGN: A parrot

AQUARIUS (KUMBHA): JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Your silence may not be golden anymore. You may be requiring a helping hand if you need your work to expand. A clear communication with emphasis on timelines is need of the hour from your end.

You will get a chance to show your talent at work. You can also get some good opportunities to increase your income. The luck of businessmen will also support you today. Your positive behaviour in the family will impress people.

REMEDY: Offer modak to Lord Ganesha.

LUCKY SIGN: A nest

PISCES (MEENA): FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

If you have been chasing instant success or results, you may be in for a disappointment. But the pace will pick up over all. Your life partner may remain pretty distracted in their work and you may feel the absence too.

The understanding of seeing things in a new way will increase. Lifestyle will improve, for which some money may have to be spent. Will get good offers in career. Economic activities will get a boost. Will share memorable moments with loved ones.

REMEDY: Recite Shiv Chalisa.

LUCKY SIGN: A turtle

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com; Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)

