    • Home » India » Doctor Applies Adhesive on 7-year-old's Wound in Telangana, Sparks Outrage

    Doctor Applies Adhesive on 7-year-old's Wound in Telangana, Sparks Outrage

    The boy sustained a wound near his left eye after falling while playing. His parents took him to a nearby hospital where Dr Nagarjuna and his assistants treated the injury using 'Fevi Kwick' instead of stitching it

    Reported By: PV Ramana Kumar

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 21:03 IST

    Telangana, India

    A video of the incident, showing Vamsi Krishna confronting Dr. Nagarjuna and his assistants about their negligence, went viral on social media. (Image: News18)
    A video of the incident, showing Vamsi Krishna confronting Dr. Nagarjuna and his assistants about their negligence, went viral on social media. (Image: News18)

    In Telangana, a qualified MBBS doctor is under investigation for treating a seven-year-old boy’s injury with adhesive ‘Fevi Kwick’, causing the wound to worsen. The boy’s parents filed a police complaint, prompting an investigation.

    Vamsi Krishna, his wife Sunitha, and son Praveen Choudhary attended a wedding in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana.

    Praveen sustained a wound near his left eye after falling while playing. His parents took him to a nearby hospital where Dr Nagarjuna and his assistants treated the injury using ‘Fevi Kwick’ instead of stitching it.

    Praveen’s pain intensified, and his parents discovered the inappropriate treatment upon consulting another doctor.

    A video of the incident, showing Vamsi Krishna confronting Dr. Nagarjuna and his assistants about their negligence, went viral on social media.

    The exchange revealed Dr. Nagarjuna’s claim that the mishap occurred due to a power outage in the hospital.

    “No.. No.. it was happened by mistake and there is no power supply in the hospital when we are treating your son", the doctor replied with a low voice.

    However, the furious parent questioned the doctor’s lack of common sense in using Fevi Kwick and not employing battery-operated lights during the power cut.

    Despite the doctor’s assurances that the boy would be fine and that he would take responsibility for any complications, the enraged parent continued to berate him with harsh words.

    first published: May 08, 2023, 19:44 IST
    last updated: May 08, 2023, 21:03 IST
