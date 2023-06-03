Trends :Odisha Train AccidentMukhtar AnsariWrestlers' ProtestAshwini VaishnawBihar Bridge Collapse
Home » India » HOT! Mouni Roy Sizzles In Blue Swimwear, Disha Patani Calls Her 'Beauty', Check It Out

HOT! Mouni Roy Sizzles In Blue Swimwear, Disha Patani Calls Her 'Beauty', Check It Out

Mouni Roy will be seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.

Advertisement

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 18:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Mouni Roy raises temperature in a sexy blue swimwear.
Mouni Roy raises temperature in a sexy blue swimwear.

Mouni Roy’s Instagram is a treat for her fans. Just visit her profile and you’ll know why! The actress has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. And therefore, each time she drops a picture on social media, she leaves everyone absolutely stunned.

On Friday too, Mouni Roy dropped a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot for a magazine in which she was seen posing in a dark blue swimwear. For this one, she kept her makeup minimal with just a dab of blush. Additionally, Mouni let her hair flow for the cameras. Captioning the album in which she posed against a white backdrop, Mouni wrote, “Summer lovin'(with an island emoji)".

The pictures are setting fire on social media and leaving netizens gasping for breath. Reacting first to her post, Disha Patani wrote, “Beauty(with red heart emojis)’. Mouni Roy replied to her with, “My beautiful D". One of her fans commented, “Raising the temperature Mouni Roy!!" Another one wrote, “Aap Sach Mein Bohot Khoobsurat Ho!" Someone else said, “Making our morning a wonderful one(with fire emojis)".

Mouni Roy has come a long way ever since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became a popular name after she starred in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Recently, she was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ along with Jubin Nautiyal. Last month, Mouni Roy also made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival when she sported a strapless white plunge-neck gown and won everyone’s heart.

Next, Mouni will share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.

top videos
  • Siddhant Chaturvedi & Navya Naveli Nanda Return From Goa Vacation Together; So It's Official Now?
  • Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation
  • Gufi Paintal Death: Remembering Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama & How He Made It A Cult Show
  • SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan's Chemistry Outdoes A Mediocre Showreel
  • Priyanka Chopra Fan Girls Over Beyonce, Dances Her Heart Out At Queen Bee's Renaissance Concert
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Yatamanyu NarainYatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist &amp; Photographer who dabbles in F...Read More

    first published: June 03, 2023, 18:30 IST
    last updated: June 03, 2023, 18:30 IST
    Read More