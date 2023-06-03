HOT! Mouni Roy Sizzles In Blue Swimwear, Disha Patani Calls Her 'Beauty', Check It Out

Mouni Roy’s Instagram is a treat for her fans. Just visit her profile and you’ll know why! The actress has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. And therefore, each time she drops a picture on social media, she leaves everyone absolutely stunned.

On Friday too, Mouni Roy dropped a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot for a magazine in which she was seen posing in a dark blue swimwear. For this one, she kept her makeup minimal with just a dab of blush. Additionally, Mouni let her hair flow for the cameras. Captioning the album in which she posed against a white backdrop, Mouni wrote, “Summer lovin'(with an island emoji)".

The pictures are setting fire on social media and leaving netizens gasping for breath. Reacting first to her post, Disha Patani wrote, “Beauty(with red heart emojis)’. Mouni Roy replied to her with, “My beautiful D". One of her fans commented, “Raising the temperature Mouni Roy!!" Another one wrote, “Aap Sach Mein Bohot Khoobsurat Ho!" Someone else said, “Making our morning a wonderful one(with fire emojis)".

Mouni Roy has come a long way ever since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became a popular name after she starred in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Recently, she was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ along with Jubin Nautiyal. Last month, Mouni Roy also made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival when she sported a strapless white plunge-neck gown and won everyone’s heart.

Next, Mouni will share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.