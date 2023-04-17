House Collapses in West Delhi After Cylinder Explosion, Eight Injured

Eight people were injured on Monday morning when a house collapsed in west Delhi’s Nangloi area following an LPG cylinder blast, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service said it was informed about the housing collapse around 5.15 am.

Eight people were rescued by fire personnel and rushed to a hospital with the help of the public and police, a DFS official said.

In a separate incident, a house collapsed in west Delhi’s Tagore Garden area around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

Fire officials said the house was situated opposite a metro pillar in Tagore Garden and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The building collapsed while digging was underway at an adjacent plot. No casualty has been reported in the incident, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Akshat Kaushal said, “Teams of police, fire and NDRF are at the site. The rescue operation is going on since last night. So far, no causality has been reported. Necessary legal action is being initiated." Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government was in constant contact with the rescue teams.

“Both incidents are tragic. The district administrations of both areas are engaged in relief and rescue operations. We are in constant contact with the rescue teams. I pray for everyone’s well-being," he tweeted in Hindi.

