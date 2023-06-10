House of Hizbul Terrorist Searched in J&K’s Kishtwar

Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group on Saturday searched the house of a terrorist belonging to the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in Kishtwar district, a senior official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal said a search warrant was obtained from the NIA court in Jammu.

The house of Hizbul terrorist Muddasir Ahmad at Tander village of Dachhan was searched in connection with a case registered last year under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act.

The evidence seized during the search would be examined to subject the accused to judicial determination for his involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism, the SSP said.