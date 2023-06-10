Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyBengaluru NewsCash for Jobs ScamChennai CoupleMumbai Airport
Home » India » House of Hizbul Terrorist Searched in J&K’s Kishtwar

House of Hizbul Terrorist Searched in J&K’s Kishtwar

The house of Hizbul terrorist Muddasir Ahmad at Tander village of Dachhan was searched in connection with a case registered last year under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 22:50 IST

Jammu, India

The evidence seized during the search would be examined. (Representative image/PTI)
The evidence seized during the search would be examined. (Representative image/PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group on Saturday searched the house of a terrorist belonging to the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in Kishtwar district, a senior official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal said a search warrant was obtained from the NIA court in Jammu.

The house of Hizbul terrorist Muddasir Ahmad at Tander village of Dachhan was searched in connection with a case registered last year under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act.

The evidence seized during the search would be examined to subject the accused to judicial determination for his involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism, the SSP said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Samvedna Suwalka & Sayan Banerjee On Their Show Jee Karda-EXCLUSIVE
  • Kangana Ranaut Takes An Indirect, But Apparent, Dig At Ranbir Kapoor & Karan Johar - Yet Again
  • Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Samvedna Suwalka & Sayan Banerjee On Their Show Jee Karda-EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Promotes SPKK With Sid's Mom By Her Side | Ranbir Schools A Pap | Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday
  • Parineeti Chopra & Fiance Raghav Chadha To Opt For Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue For D-Day?

    • All associates of terrorists found involved during the investigation shall be prosecuted, the officer said.

    Poswal also asked people to share information about the presence of anti-national elements with police, assuring that the informant will be suitably rewarded and his identity kept a secret.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 10, 2023, 22:50 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 22:50 IST
    Read More