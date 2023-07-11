Trends :PM Modi France VisitWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Home » India » Houses Of Four Terrorists Raided By J-K Police SIU In Kishtwar

Houses Of Four Terrorists Raided By J-K Police SIU In Kishtwar

The raids are underway at Mughal Maiden, Chatroo and Singhpora areas and are aimed at eliminating militant ecosystem in the district

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 11:43 IST

Jammu, India

Intelligence personnel and J-K police during raid in Kashmir. (Representational File: PTI)
Intelligence personnel and J-K police during raid in Kashmir. (Representational File: PTI)

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday carried out raids at the houses of four terrorists, who are operating from across the border and making efforts to revive militancy in Kishtwar district, a senior police officer said.

The raids are underway at Mughal Maiden, Chatroo and Singhpora areas and are aimed at eliminating the militant ecosystem in the district by identifying various over-ground workers and supporters of terrorism, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal told PTI.

Officials said the houses of terrorists Jamal Din, Gulzar Ahmad, Shabir Ahmad and Gulabu, who have escaped to Pakistan and are operating from there, were targeted in the latest round of raids in connection with a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet | Who Is Atlee, Director Of The Film & A South Giant?
  • Alia Bhatt On The Need To Nurture Young Planeteers, Sustainable Fashion & Going 'Green'
  • Archana Gautam Reveals What's On Her Phone - With Showsha | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shruti Haasan Documents Her 'Brutal' Jet Lag; Here's How You Can Fight It
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • The special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border. Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists in the district.

    The 36 individuals from Kishtwar went to Pakistan after joining the terror ranks over a period of time. Subsequently, two FIRs were registered against them after their involvement in terror activities surfaced during investigations, the SSP said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 11, 2023, 11:43 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 11:43 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App