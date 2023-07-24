How 12-Year-Old FIR in Illegal Sand Quarrying Case is ED's Biggest Weapon Against DMK Minister Ponmudy

A 12-year-old FIR in which K Ponmudy, the higher education minister in Tamil Nadu’s DMK government, has been charged under various sections — criminal intimidation, theft, fraud, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulations) Act, 1957, Section 4(1), 4(1A) and Rule 36 A — is what the Enforcement Directorate has built its current case on in a money laundering probe.

Ponmudy is the second influential minister in MK Stalin’s government to face an ED investigation while V Senthil Balaji was arrested last month in connection with a case related to the cash-for-jobs scam. The ED raided the personal and official premises of the minister early this month and interrogated him for hours.

News18 has a copy of the decade-old, five-page FIR lodged on March 23, 2012, a year after the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK government came into power in the state.

Advertisement

Ponmudy is accused of illegally allocating red sand mines to his son and relatives, which caused a loss of Rs 28.38 crore to the state government’s exchequer. The complaint was registered by a village land officer, commonly known as Tehsildar, of Vanur Thasildar office.

Reacting to the probe, Salem Dharanidharan, DMK’s senior leader and spokesperson, said: “​ED and CBI are political wings of the BJP government. The cases the ED is starting against opposition politicians are ways to intimidate them. DMK is not the only party, but all opposition parties are facing cases registered by the ED. Has anyone ever seen ED filing a chargesheet against a BJP politician or starting a case based on an old FIR?"

He added: “As of now, no case against a DMK minister could be established or proved. Earlier also DMK faced such issues when Union governments tried to stifle federalism and dismissed DMK government, but we returned with people’s blessings. We are not afraid of such things. We are fighting it out politically and legally. Some senior politicians got rid of ED by joining BJP, but our leader are not like them."

Advertisement

What’s in the FIR?

Advertisement

In the FIR, the Tehsildar has described how he and his team, while inspecting the licenses of five sand quarries in the said village, were threatened and intimidated allegedly by the “men of the minister and his son". They were told that the licenses were given to them by the minister when in power and the officers, who came to inspect, would be taught a lesson if they intervened ‘just because the government changed’. According to the FIR, the lorries loaded sand illegally without paying the mineral tax to the government. They also broke roads, the FIR added.

Advertisement

Ponmudy has been a minister in the DMK government across its terms since 1989 and has held multiple portfolios like transport, mines and mineral, education, higher education and so on. During 2007 and 2011, he held the ministerial berth for mines and minerals department in M Karunanidhi’s government in Tamil Nadu.

In 2011, Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK came to power in the state and arrested the minister twice. Ponmudy was arrested in connection with the case in October 2012 and in 2018. According to his election affidavit, submitted in 2021, there are 13 pending cases against him of which two cases have seen framing of charges.

Advertisement

Overseas Trails

The ED took up the case for investigation in 2020 and initiated its process to track the money trail.