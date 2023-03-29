How A 7-Women Squad, All Housewives, Helped Their Friend Dig A Well in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

For Jessy Sabu, a 45-year-old woman from Pathanamthitta, the summer season this year would not be as cruel as those in the past four decades. The difference this year would be the addition of a well in her courtyard that would end her troubles accessing potable water.

It took 21 days and a few of her closest friends – all middle-aged housewives – to make this well a reality. On Thursday, water gushed from the well dug by her friends on her property at Thombikkandam in Naranammoozhy Panchayat close to the Sabarimala Hills.

For decades, she and her 46-year-old husband Sabu were forced to pay a bulk of their wages to buy water. For the family of six, 2,000 litres of water barely last a week and costs Rs 750 for water from private tankers.

Water issues also meant that they had to spend at least Rs 400 a week to take an auto rickshaw to go to the Pampa river 7 km away to wash clothes.

According to them, the only solution was to dig a well, but it would come at a huge cost. The family needed between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh to be able to pay for the construction of the well including labour charges.

The family had to make a decision and do it quickly. They then decided that the only way they could get a well at their home was to dig it up themselves.

They began work on March 2. Considering Sabu was the lone breadwinner of the family, he could not afford to stay home to help dig the well. Enter the redeemers – Jessy’s friends Mariyamma Thomas, 52; Leelamma Jose, 52; Ushakumari, 50; Lilly KK, 51; Kochumol, 49; Rejimol, 41; and Anu Thomas, 32.

They came together to lend a helping hand. The women, all MGNREGA workers and residents of the same ward of the panchayat became friends while working together.

“We had to do this as we did not have funds to pay the labourers. This is when my friends offered to help. All seven of them have a well in their respective houses so they know and understand my plight. We began work on March 4. We worked from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm,’ Jessy told News 18.

A couple of days later, someone curious about the all-women brigade, took a picture of them that went on to feature in the local news. A ward member noticed the news piece leading to the panchayat authorities agreeing that the work could be included under MGNREGA.

‘We were informed that we would each get a daily wage of Rs 311 until we complete the work," Jessy said.

Though they were being considered MGNREGA workers and receiving remuneration, digging the well was no easy task. “It was not easy as we were new to this kind of labour intensive task. We faced several issues as we began digging beyond three to four feet. The encouragement we received motivated us to get on. Our family members cheered us on,’ said Jessy’s friend Kochumol.

Soon the all-women squad had more help. They were backed by two experts who helped them break rocks in the well with explosives.

“The rocky surface was challenging. We were glad to get help from experts. We knew we could not stop until we found water," Jessy said.

Soon they spotted water. The group then decided to take a small break as they were confident they would finish the task in two-three days.

“I have no words to express my gratitude. We saw the water source after digging a little over 6 metres. We were certain that digging more would easily bring us closer to the water we needed. We will resume work soon. We are glad as our mission approaches completion," Jessy said.

