How Amritpal Singh Got Away in His Mercedes SUV, Dumped His Phone as Punjab Police Waylaid Him

Always travelling in a Mercedes SUV, and emerging out of its sunroof to greet supporters, Amritpal Singh on Saturday sped away in his car like no tomorrow when the Punjab Police waylaid him near Jalandhar. Details gathered by News18 show that Singh ditched his car as well along with his phone to throw cops off his trail. The police claim he is still on the run.

As part of its mega operation, the police had laid out an elaborate trap on Saturday, waiting for Singh to leave his village Jallupur Khera on the way to Jalandhar where he was to participate in a couple of programmes. Three SUVs were in his convoy with his Mercedes in the middle. The idea seemed to not enter his stronghold village to arrest him as that may have led to law and order issues, but do a swift swoop operation elsewhere.

It was at the Shahkot-Malsian road near Jalandhar that nearly 60 police cars intercepted the convoy and one of the SUVs of Singh was hit in the process. Seven armed guards of Singh were nabbed in two cars running in front of the convoy but Amritpal Singh, present in the third car, managed to speed away from the spot. While escaping, Singh’s aides made videos of the chase being given to them and put them on social media, appealing to their supporters to converge and block the police.

Singh later ditched his Mercedes in a village near Nakodar along with his phone in the car, and some say he escaped from there on a bike. The police suspect he is hiding around the Sarinh village of Nakodar where the Jalandhar Commissioner of Police reached on Saturday night to lead the operations.

There is speculation that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) could take over the case once Amritpal Singh is arrested and his joint interrogation is done by agencies along with the Punjab Police. The investigators could also book him under the National Security Act (NSA).

