How An Agro Enthusiast from Bengal Is Growing Apples In The Hot Region of Arambagh

It’s a commonly known fact that Apples grow on cold plains of Kashmir, Himachal and other such hill stations but West Bengal’s Kaushik Banerjee has beaten the odds by growing premium quality apples in the hot climate of Arambagh.

Banerjee, who is the BDO of Arambagh is growing green apples in Chakbeshia village of Hooghly and is using his own one square of land for the purpose.

Banerjee planted 152 saplings on the site about a year ago, out of which some 130 trees survive and began to grow the apples.

Local Panchayat chief Shah Mohammad Rafiq said that the initiative will motivate others to take up Apple cultivation which will help the farmers in the region yield huge profits.

On the other hand, Apple farming is also happening in Bankura despite the presence of red rough soil which is believed to be highly unsuitable for Apple cultivation and the extreme climatic condition only made it more difficult. However, with the help of proper study and technology, it is being done now.

In particular, experimental cultivation of Anna, Dossart Golden, HRMN-99 varieties of apple is being done experimentally in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Farming System Research at Parashmani Development and Research Foundation located at Damodarpur in Bankura district.

About 80 apple trees are planted in Parashmani. This cultivation has been going on for about three years. At least five years of experience is required to do this.

“For the last three years, almost every tree has flowered and fruited. Research is also going on about how much water is required for apple cultivation or what minerals are required in the soil. I will speak from the experience of the last three years and a few years before that. If apples can be grown on red laterite soil, it will be an agricultural revolution. I am quite optimistic. But it will take more time to commercialize it," Development and Research Foundation owner Siddharth Sen said.

Sanjay Sengupta, field officer of the district horticulture department, said, “The red soil of Bankura and the climate of Bankura are suitable for the cultivation of green Anna apples just like Israel. The only obstacle, in this case, is the temperature at the time of fruiting. The minimum temperature required for the production of Anna apples or green apples is 8 degrees. We rarely get this temperature in the Bankura district. Once harvested, this apple can withstand temperatures up to about 42 degrees Celsius."