How An Andhra Man's Decision to Convert Nano Car Into Ice Cream Truck Changed His Life

The famous ice-cream thali truck on the Chennai Highway near Durgamma bridge is a hit spot among city dwellers of Vijayawada who never miss a chance to visit the spot and enjoy its delicacies.

As the name suggests, the ice cream offered here is made from a mix of various flavours of ice creams, dry fruits, syrups, sprinklers and toppers. This moving ice cream parlour is owned by Munna and he runs it from 5 pm- 11:30 pm.

Munna sells Dark Forest, Pistachio, Butterscotch, Pine Apple, Mango Flavored Ice cream and it can be topped according to the wishes of the customers.

Double Chocolate, Caramel Chocolate, Pineapple Butterscotch, and Double Dark Forest are also customised according to the needs of the foodies.

“We love this ice cream parlour so much because there are many flavours of ice creams and toppings," one of Munna’s regulars said.

If you are wondering why Munna converted a Nano Car into an Ice cream parlour, the man himself spoke to us.