​How India Became Sudan's ‘Guru’: Of Luvchand Amarchand Shah, Gujarati Traders & Hakki Pikki

Operation Kaveri, which is on to bring back Indians stranded in conflict-hit Sudan, is perhaps more of an evacuation challenge for India than any other nation as the number of stuck citizens, including the Persons of Indian Origin (PIO), is higher in comparison to any other country.

ALSO READ | Sudan Unrest: Why India Is Striking the Right ‘Quad’ by Staying in Touch With the UK, US, Saudi & UAE | Analysis

During a press briefing on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the first time gave out the number.

Advertisement

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kumar Kwatra said, “Our estimate is that there are approximately 3,500 Indians and 1,000 PIOs in Sudan."

According to the MEA data, 32 million NRIs and PIOs are Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), making them the world’s largest diaspora.

What makes Sudan a popular destination among Indians?

Several Indians migrated to African countries in large numbers for trade purposes and job opportunities as they were also British colonies.

Broadly, Indians living in the country fall in these categories:

Advertisement

Import-export

The Gujarati community is largely into export and import in Sudan. They import car spare parts, electronics from India and other countries to Sudan. Indians are also into the business of exporting local bajra, peanut, cotton, oil and Sudanese sugar. A number of steel units such as Liberty Steel, Omega Steel and Arti Steel, which is a subsidiary of Bhushan Group, are owned by PIOs. Orient Fan is one of the largest players in Sudan. PIOs with Gujarati roots have been staying in Omdurman area for the past 150 years. Blue, white collar professionals (workers, mechanics, technicians, engineers)

This category consists of population from Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Since the economic growth in Sudan after the 1990s, many Indians migrated to the country for better job opportunities through friends, family and also through agencies. They are paid well in Sudan as Indian workers are skilled. Indians contribute to the IT sector in setting up computer networks, IT consultancy, etc. Construction works

Many Indians got into the construction business in the late 1990s. Several infrastructure projects have been carried out by Indians. Natural medicine

The Hakki Pikki tribe of Karnataka is popular among the Sudanese population for their traditional medicines. Sardar Tarsem Singh Saini settled in Sudan since the 1980s, who has been evacuated, said, “Indians are highly respected in Sudan. The Sudanese consider Indians their ‘guru’. Indians taught them computers and the Indian government trained Sudanese police forces. They look up to Indians."

Advertisement

THE HISTORY

The settled Indian community in Sudan is around 150 years old. Luvchand Amarchand Shah, a Gujarati trader who imported goods from India, is believed to have been the first Indian to go to Sudan from Aden in the early 1860s. As his business expanded, he brought his relatives from Saurashtra, who in turn invited their friends and family. This is how the Indian community grew and developed in Sudan.

Advertisement

From small towns in the eastern part of country (Port Sudan and Sawakin), the early Indian pioneers moved into the interiors and settled in Omdurman, Kassala, Gedaref and Wad Medani.

Indians enjoy so much respect due to their contribution to the Sudanese economy that even Indian convoys got a clear passage and the batch of evacuees were not hurt en route Port Sudan. Pankaj Chaube, one the evacuees, said, “The Sudanese respect Indians a lot. They had a clear understanding not to harass or hurt Indians. Even when our convoys were stopped, after they got to know we are Indians, we were allowed to go ahead."

Pramod Mishra, who worked as a mill designing worker in Sudan, said, “Humko lootne aaye, sir pe bandook rakha, par maar peet nahin kiya. Unko jab pata chala hum Indian hai, bina maare peete chale gaye, Indians, Chinese aur Americans ko kuch nahin kar rahe the."

The economy of Sudan has boomed on the back of increased oil production, high oil prices and large inflows of foreign direct investment until the second half of 2002. Sudan has invested in infrastructure projects and mining, with several Indian and Russian Companies into mining business.

FROM THE MEA PAPERS

The two famous steel suspension rail bridges in Khartoum and Albara which are still is use were imported from India in the first decade of the last century.

Indian experts developed Sudan’s forestry sector in 1900.

Indian experts developed Sudan’s forestry sector in 1900. In 1935, Mahatma Gandhi had stopped in Port Sudan on his way to England. He was welcomed by the Indian community.

Indian troops, too, fought alongside the Sudanese in Eritrea in 1941, winning the decisive Battle of Keren.

The Sudan Block at India’s National Defence Academy was partly funded with a gift of 100,000 pounds from the Sudanese government in recognition of sacrifices of Indian troops in the liberation of Sudan in the North African Campaign during World War II.

The first Sudanese Parliamentary elections were held in 1953 and conducted by Sukukumar Sen, Chief Election Commissioner.

Indian Public Sector undertakings ONGC(V) has invested 2.3 billion pounds in undivided Sudan. It has a share in productive block 1,2 and 4 in Sudan. Both the governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding on promoting cooperation in the oil and gas sector in 2009.

Major Indian brands in pharma have representation in Sudan, along with companies such as Mahindra, Bajaj and Tata.

Indian companies have put manufacturing lines in Sudan in sectors such as pharma, vegetable oil and machinery.

Sudanese officials avail training programmes and higher education scholarship under various programmes such as IAFS-3, CV Raman Fellowship Programme, Professional Course for Diplomats, etc.

Indian companies have refurbished many Indians schools in Sudan over the past two decades.

The Kosti Thermal Power Plant built by BHEL is located at Um Dabaker in Sudan with a capacity of 500 MW (4X 125 MW).

ALSO READ | The Safe Return from Sudan: Army Maps Convoys of Indians during Evacuation, Says Ambassador

Mashkour Sugar Project is funded under Mashkour Sugar Project and overseas infrastructure alliance (OIA) India Private Limited as the main contractor.

India is also a major destination for Sudanese nationals for cheap and best treatment.

At least 3,000-4,000 students travel to India for higher education.

Pharma companies in Sudan import machines and technologies from Indian companies.

Read all the Latest India News here